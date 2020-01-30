Pikeville Elementary School recently ranked 11th statewide in kindergarten readiness based on the state’s standardized kindergarten entry exam, marking higher than the state’s average and showcasing the work of local preschools and parents.
Kentucky’s standardized kindergarten entry exam, called the BRIGANCE Early Childhood Kindergarten Screener, assesses a child’s development in academic/cognitive, language, physical, self-help and social-economic development. All incoming kindergarteners in the state are required to take the BRIGANCE exam before Sept. 15.
Based on those results, 83.1 percent of all Pikeville Elementary School students entering kindergarten in fall 2019 were deemed ready for kindergarten. The state’s average was about 51 percent.
Pikeville Elementary School principal Robert Jones attributed the scores solely to the students’ parents and local preschools, like Model City Head Start, Model City Daycare, Genesis Kids, Little Blessings, First Baptist Church preschool and Coal Run’s Kingdom Kids, among others.
“It’s nothing that we’ve done,” Jones said. “It’s our area preschools and parents that we would have to give credit for that. It’s the measurement of kindergarten readiness that we use, so our preschools and parents are doing a great job of getting their students ready.”
This school year’s score for Pikeville Elementary School was higher than the past two years. Based on the exam, 79.8 percent of students were deemed ready for kindergarten in 2017-18, and 70.4 percent of students in 2018-19.
The school’s percent of readiness was also higher that the state’s average overall for male students (76.9 percent), female students (88.6 percent), white students (84.8 percent) and students receiving free or reduced lunch (68.3 percent).
In those categories, the state’s average was about 47 percent, 55 percent, 53 percent, and 42 percent, respectively.
Pikeville Elementary School counselor Lara Keene said they have great communication with the local preschools and share the results of the BRIGANCE exam every year with them. She said the work that the preschools and parents do helps their incoming kindergarteners start school “on a level playing field” because the BRIGANCE Screener provides a framework for measuring kindergarten readiness.
“Our preschools are awesome,” Keene said. “They are very interested in knowing these numbers, and we’re all very thrilled that they had a part in those numbers because we make it very clear this has nothing to do with us.”
One of the local preschools and early childhood programs that contributed to the higher readiness percentages for Pikeville Elementary School is Model City Head Start, located at 152 Bank Street by Model City Daycare. About 71 percent of students who started kindergarten at Pikeville Elementary School after attending Model City Head Start were deemed ready for kindergarten by the BRIGANCE Screener, while only 47 percent of Head Start students statewide were deemed ready.
Tracy Jenkins, Model City Head Start director, oversees Head Start programs in the Big Sandy service region. He attributed the high percent of kindergarten readiness to the program’s staff.
“We’re pretty proud of what we’ve been able to do here,” Jenkins said. “We’re pretty proud of that. It comes down to our staff, making sure that they get the kids ready. They do an excellent job.”
Brittany Chaney, Model City Head Start supervisor, said the teachers at Model City Head Start all know the BRIGANCE Screener, and they are passionate about helping their students succeed.
“They are very aware of what’s on it, and they help the kids get there,” Chaney said.
Model City Head Start is a Head Start program operated by the Big Sandy Community Action Program. There are about 60 students enrolled in Model City Head Start, and more than 1,000 children are served in the Big Sandy Area Community Action Partnership Head Start program within the five-county service region of Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties, according to the program’s website.
Children who participate in Model City Head Start are 3-5 years old, and many come from low-income families or families receiving public assistance. Homeless children and children in foster care are also eligible to participate in the program, and 10 percent of participants are children with disabilities. Head start programs are federally funded and free of charge for low-income families.
“If they don’t get the foundation here, then they could start out in kindergarten already behind,” Jenkins said. “We want to make sure that (low-income) kids start out at the same level as their peers. If we can get them first and our staff can instill all these things in them and teach them those skills, then they’ve got a really good shot when they start kindergarten. Then they’re not going to take a hit on their self-esteem when they can’t do the things that other kids can do.”
Jenkins said the program focuses on maintaining basic needs for their students’ health, as well as developing cognitive skills and social skills, through working with the parents and child to ensure that the child’s basic needs are met. Head Start provides children with vision and hearing tests and financial assistance for dental and medical needs.
“The first thing we do is make sure the kids are taken care of with their basic needs,” Jenkins said. “If a child comes to school and doesn’t have its basic needs met, we’re not going to be able to give them those skills that they need here to worry about letters and numbers because they’ll be hungry and tired.”
Jenkins said maintaining communication with the parents has been essential in ensuring the success of their students, and they are proud of what their program has accomplished with preparing their students for their futures.
“We just hope to continue this support from the community and our parents,” Jenkins said.
To learn more about Model City Head Start, call, (606) 432-7448, or visit the “Model City Head Start” Facebook page.
