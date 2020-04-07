Two Pikeville High School seniors, who happen to be first cousins, received the two highest academic scholarships from Georgetown College earlier this March.
Harrison Booher, 19, and Kristen Howard, 18, both of Pikeville, received the Distinguished Scholarship from Georgetown College, a liberal arts college in Georgetown, Kentucky. The Distinguished Scholarship is awarded to two top incoming students each year and guarantees that full tuition will be covered by scholarships and grants during their freshman year, according to Georgetown College.
Harrison runs on the Pikeville High School cross country and track and field teams, and he said he became interested in Georgetown College after the college’s coach for their track and field and cross country teams scouted him.
“They were the first real college to start recruiting me so that was kind of special to me,” Harrison said, referring to Georgetown College. “I went through the application process and found that I was qualified to apply for the distinguished scholarship. I ended up interviewing for that, and they ended up offering me that a few weeks ago. That’s pretty special to me because I come from a such a great high school and now I get to go to a great college in Georgetown.”
While majoring in biomedical sciences at Georgetown College, Harrison said, he will compete on the college’s track and field and cross country teams. He said he plans to later apply for medical school after four years and study optometry.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with people like Jason Howard at Howard Family Eye Care the last two summers so I’ve really developed an interest in the medical field,” Harrison said.
Kristen, who is Harrison’s first cousin, said she applied for Georgetown College in order to go into the medical field. Kristen plays tennis and is involved in several organizations at Pikeville High School, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society, among others. She does community service projects through her student group called “Prayers for Pikeville” and through a school club called Teens Who Care.
Kristen said she enjoys writing, and that helped her while she wrote essays for the Distinguished Scholarship application. She said she became emotional after learning she had not only been accepted into the college, but also received the top scholarship for an incoming freshman.
“When I found out, I cried,” Kristen said. “It was such a cool process because it just lets you know that all your hard work didn’t go for nothing.”
Kristen said she also plans to apply for medical school in the future in order to study orthopedics.
“I think the Distinguished Scholarship will really help get me in there,” Kristen said, referring to her starting college. “I’ve always wanted to help people. It’s just such a cool story to start from a small town and then go on to do something big.”
Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher, Harrison’s father, described his son as being self-motivated to achieve his goals by balancing his academics with competing in cross country and track and field.
“As a dad, it makes you extremely proud because Harrison, throughout his entire career, he always took his academics really, really serious,” Jason said. “He’s always really concentrated on that. Plus, he’s balanced that with running. As a dad and a principal, it makes me extremely proud of somebody that puts in that much work to finally see it all pay off.”
Jason said that he feels proud to watch his son and niece succeed, and he also feels proud as a principal for his school.
“I’ve told a lot of people that I get to be proud three different ways: I get to be a super proud principal, a super proud dad and a super proud uncle,” Jason said. “Georgetown College gives out only two top academic scholarships, and for Pikeville High School to get both of them, that’s unprecedented. It’s also awesome that they’re first cousins to get that. Georgetown College is getting two incredible kids academically and kids in general. They’re two unbelievable kids.”
Jason said he thinks Harrison and Kristen have bright futures ahead of them as they move on past Pikeville High School, and he thinks the Distinguished Scholarship will help them get accepted into the medical schools that they want to attend.
“I hope they get a great education, and I know they’ll get a great experience,” Jason said. “We have a lot of kids from Pikeville High School there now or that’s graduated from there, and everybody has always said they had an unbelievable experience there at Georgetown College. I want them to go have fun for four years and really get a great education.”
