As Eastern Kentucky works to combat the spread of COVID-19, hand sanitizer remains in high demand. In an effort to help supplement the shortage, Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery is distributing hand sanitizer free of charge to local organizations in need, according to a statement from Dueling Barrels' parent company, Alltech.
The first batch was provided to first responders on Friday.
“This effort is an extension of our mission for Dueling Barrels, which is to support the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design. Deirdre and her husband, the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, developed Dueling Barrels with an eye toward boosting the local economy.
“It is during these difficult times that the enduring nature and compassionate spirit of our neighbors emerge,” continued Lyons. “We want to do our part to support those working on the frontlines to keep the community healthy and safe.”
The hand sanitizer comprises 80 percent alcohol, aloe vera gel and a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent.
Dueling Barrels’ sister distillery, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., is also distributing hand sanitizer and will be supporting the effort in Pikeville as both locations work to ramp up production. Team members are working with city leaders to identify organizations in need. The next batch will be produced and delivered next week.
“The positive response to this effort has been overwhelming,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “There is a growing need for supplies, and by extending our reach to provide hand sanitizer in Eastern Kentucky, we hope to maximize the local impact.”
Implementing social distancing practices, team members from Dueling Barrels will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time to coordinate the drop-off.
“Our family and colleagues have a long history of recognizing a need and feeling inspired to help,” continued Dr. Mark Lyons. “We are joined by many Kentucky distilleries who are also producing hand sanitizer as we unite in a shared mission to serve the communities in which we live and work.”
