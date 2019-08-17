Pike BOE holds first meeting of school year

The Pike County Board of Education recognized the Valley Elementary Boys and Girls Track Teams during its regular board meeting on Thursday.
The track teams were recognized because they won the Pike County Elementary and Middle School Championship on May 4. Superintendent Reed Adkins called each student to the front, and Dist. 1 board member Ireland Blankenship gave them a certificate for their achievement. The teams took group photos with Adkins and Blankenship after all of the names were called.
“We didn’t want to recognize them in the summer because we have very low turnout at our board meetings,” Adkins said. “We wanted to recognize them in front of a large group. We certainly appreciate the efforts of the students, the coaches and the parents, as well, with that program.”
Those recognized in the girl’s track team at the meeting included Delila Little, Bella Hinkle, Jessica Osborne, Gabby Allen, Sierra Allen, Desiree McClanhan, Breauna Sparks, Breeanna Bolden, Cynthia Blackburn, Destiny McClanhan, Taylor Gillispie, Sophie Robinson, Kylie Alvin, Ilee Stanley, Katie Hall and Emma Kinney.
Those recognized in the boys’ track team included Gage Yonts, Jakob Childers, JonLuke Fields, Thomas Hall, Ayden Murphy, Jordan Ratliff and Wyatt Millikin.
The board approved 36 items in action by consent, including approving contracts, tax refunds, current investments, student fees, Adkins’ payroll and the payroll of the Board of Education’s attorney, among others. The board also approved keeping the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate at 55.30 cents per $100 of assessed value. Nancy Ratliff, director of finance, said the tax rate has stayed the same since 1993, and it will not change this year.
Many of the board members gave remarks about the beginning of the school year and their hopes for the year going forward.
“I’d like to welcome everyone here tonight, and it’s good to see the school year start again,” Shane Hurley, Dist. 5 board member, said. “Everything seems to be going great.”
Dwayne Abshire, Dist. 3 board member, said he wanted to thank the maintenance and custodial staff at the county’s schools for keeping the schools clean.
“All the schools look great,” Abshire said. “I know the maintenance staff, they’ve had some trouble with personnel, and you can’t tell by looking at our schools. It’s amazing the work they get done with the people that they have. I appreciate them, the custodians and everyone that keeps our campuses looking like they do.”
