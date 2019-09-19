On Thursday, Pike County residents found out the date and time for this year’s trick or treat festivities.
During its regular meeting on Thursday, the Pike County Fiscal Court announced that the county’s trick or treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to officials, the Cities of Pikeville, Coal Run Village and Elkhorn will also coordinate with the date and time time set by the fiscal court during its meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.