On Sunday, people from Pike County and beyond gathered for an annual celebration to honor one of Kentucky’s oldest church structures.
Tucked away at lower Johns Creek stands one of the the oldest church buildings in not only Pike County, but all of Kentucky. Built in 1853, Snivley Chapel has served home to residents of the area for decades. However, the chapel’s congregation didn’t always have a home. Since the 1830s, services were held at a number of different locations until Martin and Sarah Lesley offered their land to the church’s trustees.
Upon completion of the building, it was named after the congregation’s minister W.J. Snivley and since, it has continued to host services and events such as the one that took place on Sunday.
Salem United Methodist Church Pastor Larry Penix called the service a “homecoming of sorts” and said its usually held every year in October just to celebrate another year of the chapel being there, as well as celebrating those who have worked tirelessly to preserve the historic building.
Pennix, became the pastor of Salem United Methodist Church aproximately seven years ago, and shortly after, he became aware of SUMC’s role in the chapel.
“I found out a little while after that they were in charge and responsible for another building which happened to be Snivley Chapel,” Penix said.
Once becoming involved, Penix said, it became clear just how important the chapel was to the community and the people.
“It wasn’t until I started talking to some of the people that I found out people had connections to family members and things like that,” he said. “This chapel is a very historic place for our area.”
According to Penix, the October homecoming is one of two services the chapel hosts every year with the next one coming in December.
Though its no longer used as a regularly church the people try to preserve it due to its rich history, and to honor those who put in the work to keep the chapel building standing. Through the years a number of people and organizations have donated their time or money to help keep the chapel up. Penix said there was a time when people discussed moving the building, which still sits on its original blocks from the day it was built. He added that those discussions really upset some of the people because there are so many ties to the building and area.
Those ties were evident on Sunday, as one individual, who is distantly related to the Snivleys, even drove more than 500 miles from Virginia to attend the “homecoming service.”
The service featured some historical background on the chapel, as well as a presentation of a plaque to the congregation from the Daughters of the American Revolution, who has supported and made donations to the chapel for years. Once the singing and worshipping from the service concluded, everyone in attendance was invited to participate in a dinner which was prepared by the church’s members.
Although the chapel is in good standing, Penix said there’s always work that needs to be done to make sure it stay that way. Due to its age, church officials said it still requires a great deal of upkeep and money.
Recently, the chapel had one of its sides primed and painted, but officials said they wanted to wait to “see how it holds up” to the weather before doing the rest of the church. They did add that they must also have time to budget proper funds also.
Penix said that, if anyone in the community would like to donate or offer help to the chapel, to feel free to donate to the Snivley Chapel Fund at the Salem United Methodist Curch, located at 112 Taylor Hill in Pikeville.
The next service scheduled to take place at the Snivley Chapel is slated for December.
