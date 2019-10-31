When snow falls this year in Pike County, the blades on some state snow plows should brighten the day for motorists. Seven high schools in Highway District 12’s seven counties are participating in this year’s Paint the Plow challenge. Belfry and Shelby Valley’s plow blades are the first ones mounted. Five other schools’ painted blades are expected to be picked up in the next two weeks.
Shiver Me Timbers is the theme chosen by Autumn Chapman’s art students at Belfry High School. A pirate beckons the SS Belfry, which is sailing through snow-capped waves.
Wayne Osborne’s students at Shelby Valley High School proclaimed SNOW DAY on their blade, with a SVHS scarf-clad snowman shoveling along with the plow.
“We are thrilled that these art teachers allowed their students to participate in our Paint the Plow program,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, D12’s chief district engineer. “Not only does this give them a project that is different from most, it gives motorists something fun and interesting to see. Plus, our crew members are really proud of the blades they get to show off on our highways. Most of the crew members either graduated from these high schools or have children who are now students there. It is another way to connect with the people we serve and for these young people to show off their talents and creativity.”
Other high schools participating this year include Northpoint, Pike Central, Jenkins Independent, Betsy Layne and Johnson Central. Participation was voluntary and open to any high school in D12’s seven counties: Lawrence, Johnson, Martin, Knott, Floyd, Pike and Letcher.
