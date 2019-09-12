Officials at Pikeville Elementary School said that there is no threat to students’ safety following an investigation into several elementary students’ alleged threatening posts on social media.
Principal Robert Jones sent a letter home with students on Monday addressing some “alleged social media threats” against the school that were allegedly made over the weekend by PES students. In the letter, Jones said that the Pikeville Police “promptly addressed” the alleged threats.
“This note is to inform you that we were made aware of the circumstances of each incident and have cooperated fully with local authorities and their investigation,” Jones wrote in the letter to students. “We take pride in having a safe environment for your children at our school and will always address/investigate any concern brought to us.”
In the letter, Jones advised parents and guardians to discuss the “seriousness of social media posts” with their children, and he asked students to “always report anything they may see as concerning threats of violent acts against the school or other students.”
“Please be informed that we take a zero-tolerance stand against all threats and any social media posts will be reported to law enforcement immediately,” Jones wrote in the letter.
Superintendent Jerry Green said that there is still no threat to students at Pikeville Elementary School and that the school has returned back to a regular schedule.
“We have cooperated fully with the police and we’re always making sure we’re taking every precaution for students’ safety,” Green said.
