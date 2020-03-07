During Tuesday’s special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Vince Ratliff, the county employee assigned with dealing with the issues regarding Suddenlink, gave an update on the situation, as according to him, the company is finally beginning to take the county serious.
“As everybody knows, we had a meeting with Suddenlink on Feb. 25 where we told them where we stand,” Ratliff said. “I’ve still been getting complaints everyday, which I’ve been sending through, but I think that we have finally convinced them that we are serious.”
According to Ratliff, one problem that arose during the meeting was it was found they were billing customers when they shouldn’t have been billed. The company has since ceased doing that.
However, Ratliff is still waiting to hear from customers regarding that, he said.
The court is in the process of scheduling a meeting with Linda Ain, the attorney who specializes in franchise agreements that it recently voted to hire as it continues to look at its options, according to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
“Basically we’ve got two options to make,” Jones said. “We can either terminate the franchise agreement and give them the proper notice. The question about that is, if we terminate the franchise agreement, there’s no guarantee that someone else will come in and provide the service.”
On the other hand, Jones said, the agreement has been on a month-to-month basis for some time. According to Ratliff, the original agreement actually expired in 2014.
“It was a 10-year agreement, which took place from 2004 to 2014,” Ratliff said. “So it’s been six years.”
Jones said the issues with Suddenlink are just another thing the current administration inherited from the prior administrations of the court.
“We’re going to do something, I’m not sure what the court is going to do but we are looking at other avenues,” Jones said. “We have contacted Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office and asked them to start an investigation because there have been some allegations made that are some what troubling.”
Jones added that he didn’t want to disclose potential legal matters during the meeting, but according to him, the court has also asked Ratliff to prepare a letter to send to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, which he said should hopefully be sent out next week. The court plans to ask the AG’s office to look into potential consumer protection issues.
“It’s a mess, but the people out there deserves better service than this company is providing” Jones said.
