Officials: Man broke into local school

The Kentucky State Police and Pike County Schools District officials are looking to identify an adult male suspect who broke into Johns Creek Elementary School on Sunday morning.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said he received a phone call from Johns Creek Elementary School Principal Chad Thompson on Monday morning, informing him of a suspect who, he said, broke into several classrooms in the school on Sunday morning and stole several teachers’ money from those classrooms. Adkins also said the suspect caused damage to school doors when he broke in.
Adkins said the district plans to press charges accordingly, once the suspect has been identified.
“We have turned over the picture of the suspect that we got from security cameras to the Kentucky State Police,” Adkins said. “We have not completed a full assessment of the damages yet.”
Thompson confirmed the alleged burglary did take place. He said the incident is currently under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kentucky State Police at, (606)-433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous.
