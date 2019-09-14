Pike BOE swears in new board member

The Pike County Schools District Board of Education swore in its newest board member and received comments from the public on recent school topics during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Stephany Lowe, who worked as a cheerleading coach at Johns Creek Elementary School, took the oath of office at the start of the meeting to become the next Dist. 2 board member, a position that became vacant when former board member Justin Maynard resigned the week of June 15.
“As a proud member of our community, I would like to thank you all for giving me the opportunity to serve as board member and represent District 2,” Lowe said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the superintendents, and I truly believe that children are our future and that we need to invest in them.”
The board approved Lowe as the next Dist. 2 representative during a special called meeting on Sept. 3. While she took her oath, Lowe’s husband and children joined by her side.
Lowe is the first female board member for the Pike County Schools District in more than two decades. Karen Sue Ratliff served as the last female member on the board when she was appointed in 1987 and later named board chair in 1993. Lowe has worked with athletics at both Johns Creek Elementary School and Pike County Central High School.
While giving their comments at the beginning of the meeting, the board members and Superintendent Reed Adkins welcomed Lowe and offered their support to her.
“I would like to welcome Stephany to our board,” Adkins said. “I had an opportunity to work with Stephany at some capacity when I was a principal at Johns Creek, and she is one of the most dedicated people to the Johns Creek community and the Pike Central community. I don’t think this board could have chosen a better board member. I think she’ll do a great job.”
During the time for faculty and staff comments, Pat Saros, teacher at Bevins Elementary School, commended the board for the local planning committee voting not to phase out three of its 11 elementary schools.
“On behalf of all of the students, parents and staff, we appreciate the board voting to keep our schools as a normal school and not transitional school for Feds Creek, Bevins and Dorton,” Saros said.
Saros referred to a recommendation by the Kentucky Department of Education, in which it recommended in a district facility plan draft to mark Bevins Elementary School, Dorton Elementary School and Feds Creek Elementary School as transitional to be eventually phased out as educational centers for the district.
The PCSD local planning committee discussed the draft of the plan during its meeting on Sept. 5 and voted not to mark those schools as transitional, citing geographic problems that they believe would have come from that decision, like longer bus routes.
Adkins addressed Saros’ comments, saying that the board has received questions about why Kimper Elementary School was not recommended on the list to become a transitional school. He said that a “tremendous amount of money” was spent on the school five or six years earlier to make it look like a new school.
Adkins commended the local planning committee for voting not to mark the schools as transitional.
“We are so spread out in Pike County,” Adkins said. “We spend so many hours on buses every day, approximately 10,000. It’s really hard for us to close schools and service kids. Our kids are on buses way too long already. For us to close schools is a massive undertaking, and as long as we can keep the schools open, we’re going to.”
The board approved 25 items by consent, including tax refunds, leaves of absence, payments of salaries and payments of Adkins’ payroll and the board attorney’s payroll.
The board’s next general meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Board meetings are open to the public.
