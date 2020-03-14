The Pikeville City Commission approved the first reading of an ordinance Monday that would designate a large portion of downtown Pikeville as an “entertainment destination center.”
With the new “entertainment destination center” title, during designated events, the City of Pikeville could apply for and purchase a license to allow patrons from businesses in downtown Pikeville to be able to carry alcohol beverages they purchased from those businesses into the streets and consume those beverages outside. The license would also allow businesses who have a liquor license to sell alcohol along the streets during those events.
“Right now, when we have our different events, we have to apply for a special alcohol beverage license,” said Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis. “This would do away with the requirement for us having to do that per event. We can purchase this license — of course, it will take several thousands of dollars to do that — but it will save us because now we won’t pay so much for each individual license of doing eight or ten of them a year.”
The license would only affect the alcohol regulations for patrons and businesses within designated boundaries during certain events. Davis said the boundaries would cover the edge of Hambley Boulevard, along Pikeville City Park but not including the park, to Main Street, Pike Street and Second Street. However, Davis told commissioners that the boundaries can change.
“This way, if we get this license, we can designate when we have events and we can further close down the boundaries,” Davis said. “For each event, we can close down the boundaries for what’s good for us. For the most part, I don’t really see it changing anything in the city. It will just be easier on us to do it at a little bit cheaper.”
The first reading of the ordinance was approved by the Pikeville City Commission, and it will be brought before the commission again for approval.
