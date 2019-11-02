A Pike County man was arrested Thursday on a federal indictment charging him with drug trafficking, a case documents indicate is related to that of a convicted Pike County sex trafficker.
Jimmy L. Moore, 68, of Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City, was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center Thursday morning on charges of distribution of oxycodone, distribution of hydrocodone and distribution of gabapentin related to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court Wednesday.
According to the indictment, between September 2016 and May 2017, Moore distributed the drugs in Pike County.
The most serious of the charges — distribution of oxycodone and hydrocodone — each carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if Moore is convicted.
According to a filing in the case, Moore’s charges are related to the prosecution of Ernest B. “Junior” Ray, 56, of Beech Street, Pikeville, who pleaded guilty in June to sex trafficking of juveniles. The original indictment against Ray charged him with trafficking five different minors for the purpose of sex between 2010 and 2016.
Ray was also charged with six separate drug trafficking offenses, charges that are expected to be dropped at his sentencing, currently set for Dec. 16, as a part of the plea agreement.
As of presstime Friday, Moore remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
