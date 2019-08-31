A Pike County man indicted on a strangulation charge pleaded not guilty this week in Pike Circuit Court.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman told the News-Express that Dike Newsome, 36, of Mikes Branch Road, Pikeville, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of first-degree strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. The charges, included in a three-count indictment handed down Aug. 14, are in relation to an incident which allegedly occurred July 9.
According to court documents, on July 9, Newsome allegedly grabbed a female “by the neck and choked her until she was unconscious.” When she regained consciousness, court documents said, Newsome allegedly pulled a knife and stated he would kill her and then “slammed (her) head through a glass door.” Court documents said Newsome allegedly told the alleged victim that if he went to jail, he “would kill (her) or would have someone else kill (her).”
Goodman told the News-Express that the incident resulted after a verbal argument escalated, and that the case is the first strangulation case her office has handled since the new state law covering the crime went into effect. She added that Newsome has two prior convictions on assault charges.
Newsome is free on bond and is due back in court Dec. 6 for a pretrial hearing.
