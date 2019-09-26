EC alcohol forum ‘dry’ of opposition

Attendees at a forum in Elkhorn City on Tuesday expressed overwhelming support for the city going “wet” in its upcoming wet/dry election.
On Tuesday, around 20 residents of Elkhorn City gathered at the local community center to participate in a public forum the city held in hopes of hearing the public’s opinions on the upcoming wet/dry vote. The forum was held so those in favor of and opposed to the sale of alcohol could share their beliefs regarding whether the city should allow alcohol to be sold in Elkhorn City. Of those in attendance, very few, if any were against the city going “wet.”
According to Elkhorn City resident Gypsy Cantrell, who helped organize to forum, leadership who are against the sale of alcohol was asked to participate in the forum, but respectfully declined to attend.
The forum was mediated by Dr. Lorraine Garkovich, a retired professor of Sociology with the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture and Community and Leadership Development, she asked those in attendance to split up amongst the six tables in the center.
“Usually with matters such as this, it can be something that really tears at a community,” Garkovich said. “I’ve seen topics like this, and among others, that have tore down relationships within communities and it breaks my heart.
“That’s why I agreed to help conduct this forum,” she added.
Garkovich presented each table three questions to discuss amongst themselves for 10 minutes before a representative for each group would speak to discuss their answers. The three questions presented were:
• What are your hopes for Elkhorn City if this proposal allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in Elkhorn City is approved?
• What are your fears for Elkhorn City if this proposal allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in Elkhorn City is approved?
• If the proposal is approved, how would you want the ordinance written so that you can maximize your hopes and minimize your fears?
After some discussion, the consistent sentiment was that the possible sale of alcohol could bring “much needed” revenue to the city in order to better help its police and fire departments, while also helping improve the city’s infrastructure and possibly acting as a “springboard” to attract more businesses to the area.
Elkhorn City resident Leanne Coleman said one of her group’s biggest hopes was that this vote could be the first-step in securing a better future for Elkhorn City and its youth.
“This vote can help the economic growth of our city,” Coleman said. “We need to better secure the city of Elkhorn’s future, not only for our generation but for our children’s generation.
“This vote could be the first step in helping Elkhorn live up to its potential and giving people a reason to come here, or giving people from here a reason to stay,” she added.
Many of those in attendance were in agreement that if the city were to go “wet” it would help attract prospective businesses to Elkhorn City and could help push the area to be more of a “tourism destination.”
The forum then turned to the “fears” portion, in which those in attendance said they had few, if any, fears of what the sale of alcohol could bring. Two of the groups even said they had “no fears” of what could occur.
However, local resident Grondell Potter said that one possible fear would be in the city government and how they would “properly allocate” those funds, as the council would have oversight over how a possible alcohol sales ordinance would be written.
Roxanne Blankenship was the only member of the city council in attendance and said “the city needs this.” However, she added that her biggest fear is that, if passed, the city government would not pull together and be able to functionally work with each other regarding the matter.
“We need this and we need our city government to pull together to make this happen,” Blankenship said. “I know we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but we need to come together as a council and a community.”
Blankenship added that continued division amongst the city was another fear she had and that “when Elkhorn goes wet,” it could worsen.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we need this badly,” Blankenship said.
The consensus of the forum was that if the sale of alcohol is approved, the residents of Elkhorn City would need to be more more involved in communicating with the city government to give input on how the ordinance should be possibly written.
The alcohol sales vote will be held during this November’s general election.
