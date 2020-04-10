Pikeville High School will represent Pike County this summer at the Rogers Scholars program with three incoming juniors being chosen.
Anaya Ali, Tiffany Copley and Drew Hurley attend Pikeville High School and were chosen to participate in Rogers Scholars, the Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program.
Rogers Scholars is a week-long, intensive program that provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in southern and Eastern Kentucky. The program focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship and community service, according to the Center for Rural Development.
High school students apply for the program during their sophomore year and, if selected, the students attend one of two summer sessions. There have been 1,311 high school students who have graduated from Rogers Scholars since the program began in 1998, according to the Center for Rural Development.
Anaya Ali, 15, of South Williamson, said she wanted to apply to become a Rogers Scholar because of the reputation of the program. Ali, Copley and Hurley also participated in the Rogers Explorers program when they were in the eighth grade. Rogers Explorers is offered through the Center for Rural Development, and it is an intensive three-day program focused on building skills in leadership, technology, math, science and community service.
Ali is part of many clubs at school, including BETA Club and Pep Club, and she performs community service with her mother at the local soup kitchen and through school clubs like Teens Who Care and 4-H Club. Ali said she received support from her sister, a former Rogers Scholar, and Pikeville High School in applying for the program, and she was excited to learn that she had been chosen.
“I was super ecstatic to learn that I got in, especially knowing how prestigious it is,” Ali said. “There were so many kids who applied, not just from my school but from all of Pike County, so to say that I’m one of three in Pike County is incredible.”
After Rogers Scholars, Ali will attend school at the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Bowling Green, which is a two-year residential STEM school for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. Although she is unsure of a specific career for her future, Ali said, she is interested in science-related fields and the fields of criminology and paleontology, and she hopes to remain in Kentucky to help communities in the state.
“I think whatever I am going to do, I am definitely going to end up coming back to Pikeville,” Ali said. “If not Pikeville, then I know I’m going to stay in Kentucky. I love it here. I just want to do something that is going to help Kentucky, whether it’s through education or actual human connection.”
Tiffany Copley, 16, of Pikeville, ran on the cross country team at Pikeville High School. She has participated in various clubs at school, including BETA Club and the Pike County Youth Leadership Council, and she performs community service projects, like food services and book donations, through her local church and through Teens Who Care.
Due to the competitive nature of the Rogers Scholars program, Copley said, she was surprised and happy to find out that she was among the few students from Pike County who were chosen.
“I was really excited,” Copley said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
In the future, Copley said she hopes to join the medical field. Although she said she does not know specifically which medical career she wants to go into yet, she is interested in dermatology or becoming a doctor. She said she hopes to return to Pikeville and help her local community.
“I just enjoy helping people,” Copley said. “I go on church mission trips during the summer to different states, and I help a lot of people in need.”
Drew Hurley, 16, of Pikeville, participates in cross country and track and field at Pikeville High School. He participates in BETA Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the school’s KUNA Club, which is the school’s club that received high marks at the Kentucky United Nations Assembly in early March this year. Like Ali and Copley, Hurley also performs community service through Teens Who Care.
“It was a really big honor, and I was just really thankful for the opportunity,” Hurley said, referring to being chosen for the Rogers Scholars program. “I know how selective the program is, and I’m not going to take it lightly.”
During the Rogers Scholars program, students receive hands-on instruction in engineering, healthcare and civic engagement, as well as participate in team-building exercises and interact with recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs, according to the Center for Rural Development.
Hurley said he hopes to go into engineering in the future, and Rogers Scholars will help him hone his skills. He said he hopes to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to join the military and become a combat engineer.
“Ever since I was really little, I’ve always wanted to serve my country, and I’ve always just felt really comfortable with the military,” Hurley said. “I’ve always just had a desire to serve others, and I believe in what our country stands for. Those people who serve now really inspire me, and hopefully, I’ll get the opportunity to continue that.”
Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher said he was proud of Ali, Copley and Hurley for being recognized as three of this year’s Rogers Scholars.
“We are thrilled to have three of our sophomores named Rogers Scholars,” Booher said. “We are the only high school in Pike County that had any students chosen for this prestigious honor. This says a lot about our high school, our students and our staff.”
