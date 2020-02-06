The Pike County Fiscal Court acknowledged receipt of Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor’s latest budget, but did not provide her with the supplement she originally requested.
Based on Taylor’s amended budget submitted to the court, Taylor estimated that the clerk’s office would receive $1.1 million in revenue next year, an increase of about $50,000 from this year. However, Taylor and Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones differed on how Taylor came about her estimate.
Taylor attributed her new projected estimate on her amended budget to savings made through a switch in insurances, a reduction in payroll and the layoff of one employee. Jones questioned Taylor on how she projected $50,000 in increased revenue by only a decrease in expenditures.
Taylor said the estimate would come from the state’s increase in fees at the clerk’s office. With Taylor’s amended budget, Jones said that the Pike County Fiscal Court would not need to supplement the clerk’s office, like she had originally requested when she submitted her first budget proposal. Taylor initially requested a $325,000 supplement from the court, and then requested a $60,000 supplement in her last amended budget.
Jones also questioned Taylor on why she chose to lay off one of her employees before the budget was approved. During the last fiscal court meeting, Jones instructed Taylor to wait before laying off her employees during the budgeting process.
“I think that it would be prudent, before you make a decision on laying off a person, to wait until we get into May or June to see where you actually are, because we don’t have to have our budget in place until July 1,” Jones said. “I think I expressed that.”
Taylor said she had to have her budget in, and she laid off the employee because she needed the actual count for her budget. While Jones said he understood that, he did not think that she needed to make any personnel decisions at this time.
The court unanimously voted to acknowledge receipt of Taylor’s amended budget, and Jones told Taylor to bring back her amended budget near the end of the court’s fiscal year.
