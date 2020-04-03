Members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville helped build a home for the local Habitat for Humanity on Monday.
Nathan Sesco, VFW state judge advocate, said about seven members of the VFW Post helped build the house Monday for Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity. The house is located on Cowpen in Coal Run. The post followed the recommended guidelines of social distancing while helping on the site.
Sesco said the post members planned to return around Friday this week to continue working on it, and they hope that it can provide housing for a veteran in the future. He described the project as veterans helping veterans.
“We help each other because that’s where we get our help,” Sesco said. “We’ve got to look out for ourselves.”
The Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity began in 1993 after receiving affiliate status from Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat for Humanity International is a non-profit ecumenical Christian housing ministry that “seeks to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the world and to make decent shelter a matter of conscience and action,” according to the Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity website.
The VFW Post 3769 in Pikeville has a member on the Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, and it stays in touch with the non-profit in order to help them where they can.
“We do that so that we can stay connected to them and so that we can help not only veterans, but help people in general,” Sesco said.
Veterans who are interested in living in the house that Post 3769 built can contact them on their public Facebook page, “VFW Post 3769 Pikeville Ky.”
For more information on the Sandy Valley Habitat for Humanity, call, (606) 437-4011, or visit, www.svhabitat.org.
