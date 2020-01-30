A Broadway star visited downtown Pikeville on Monday evening for the second installment of the Appalachian Center for the Arts’ “Appalachian Masterclass Series.”
During the class, Martina Sykes, who plays “Shenzi the Hyena” in the Broadway national tour of “The Lion King,” taught professional arts training to about 30 aspiring local performers, many of them dancers, from around the region.
Sykes said she has taught about a dozen similar classes in hopes of inspiring young artists and performers to pursue their passions, even if they are not majoring in theater or performance arts in college.
“I hope to share a little bit of my story with them,” Sykes said. “I enjoy doing these classes because kids are able to really relate to you and see that your story is very similar to theirs. I’ve been where they are now, and I want them to know that even if they are going to school for something else, like I was, if they really want to do this, then they should go for it.”
Sykes instructed the students on understanding the physicality of the animals that she and over 100 other cast members perform as while wearing puppet costumes in “The Lion King.” She also taught some choreography from the show’s famous opening number, “Circle of Life,” and translated some of South African language that is sung and spoken in the show for them.
“This is a unique opportunity to learn from these professionals because they’re in the thick of it and performing eight shows a week,” said Erick Buckley, director of education and outreach at the App.
The App’s “Appalachian Masterclass Series” kicked off last summer with two cast members from the national Broadway tour of “Hamilton: An American Musical,” Josh Tower and Andy Tofa, instructing approximately 90 students in perfecting their singing auditions and performing some of the show’s choreography.
Sykes’ stage credits include performing as “Shenzi the Hyena” in the 2002 national tour of “The Lion King” and performing in the ensemble of the Broadway production and first national tour of “Motown the Musical.”
“We’re unbelievably thrilled to get someone of Martina’s calibre here at the App,” Buckley said. “These are our friends, and they’re giving up their days off to come and do this. They do it because of the kids, and they understand the value of giving back.”
Buckley said there was a “wonderful turnout” to both of the master classes, and he said that the professional staff at the App look forward to continuing the series in the future to help more students gain exposure to the arts.
“It shows that there’s a desire for this kind of content,” Buckley said.
For more information about the App, visit, www.theapparts.org.
