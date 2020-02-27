While questions remain about the Kentucky Wired project — a statewide effort to establish high-speed internet — the City of Pikeville took a step on Feb. 24 to take matters into its own hands, with the help of a local company.
During the Pikeville City Commission’s regular meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to enter into a Broadband Fiber Partnership Agreement with Intermountain Cable, Inc., to build the infrastructure for a fiber internet network in Pikeville for which Intermountain will provide service.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said city officials began looking at options some time ago for establishing fiber internet service in the city.
“We looked at a number of different models,” Elswick said. “After a number of iterations, Intermountain came to the table with a true partnership, with a financial model that is very beneficial for the city, in that it allows us to pay them back for the construction over time and they will operate the network.”
Elswick said the project is intended to establish over a period of the next few years.
“The project will be done in three phases, with the first phase beginning in the downtown area and expanding outward and we hope to have all the construction in the city done in the next two to three years,” he said.
In addition to downtown, Elswick said, the first phase will take in some of the more densely-populated communities in the city.
The funding for the project will come from the city’s restaurant tax, which will cover the entirety of the city’s payments for the first phase, which Elswick said is expected to cost an estimated $3.5 million. That estimate, he said, is approximately a third of what the city was originally told the project would cost. The first phase, he said, will be paid back over a 15-year period, while the other two phases will each be paid back over a 10-year period.
While the tax, Elswick said, will likely not cover the second two phases, the city will be seeking other funding, such as grants, to help cover those costs.
At the end of the project, he said, the city will own the fiber network. Intermountain will install its own network electronics and will have a 15-year exclusivity agreement on providing the services on the new infrastructure.
As a part of the agreement, Elswick said, Intermountain will set its service prices according to the Federal Communications Commission’s benchmark prices.
The project is not just a want, he said, but a need.
“This will help us recruit business,” he said. “But it’s a quality of life issue too. As we seek to attract people to our community, that’s a service that they expect to have, so it’s imperative to the future of Pikeville.”
And, Elswick said, the city is hopeful that the relationship with Intermountain will be fruitful.
“They have a great track record of customer service and providing what they say they’re going to provide and we have every reason to believe it will be successful,” he said.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter spoke on his feelings about a local company being the provider.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “I’m very excited that Intermountain Cable, a local company, has stepped up to the plate ... This will be huge for this area, for Eastern Kentucky, especially Pikeville, for what it will bring to the people and the businesses.”
