Two people were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in connection with an alleged methamphetamine distribution conspiracy responsible for dealing hundreds of grams of the drug locally.
According to court documents, on Thursday, a federal grand jury in London returned an indictment against Johnny E. Varney, age and address unavailable, and Sherry R. Williamson, age and address unavailable, on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute the drug.
The indictment charges that between November and December 2018, in Pike County, Varney and Williamson
conspired together and with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
In connection with the conspiracy, the indictment charges, it was agreed upon or reasonably foreseeable that Williamson would be responsible for the distribution of at least 50 grams of the drug, and Varney would be responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of the drug.
On Dec. 12, the indictment charges, Varney and Williamson were found to possess 50 grams or more of the drug.
According to court documents, on Thursday, prosecutors requested arrest warrants be issued for the duo, but neither had been lodged in the Pike County Detention Center as of presstime Friday.
