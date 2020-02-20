The Pike County Fiscal Court approved using recaptured coal and mineral severance funds to help fund a historic bridge project at Breaks Interstate Park during its meeting Tuesday.
Breaks Interstate Park is currently constructing an approximately 725-foot pedestrian swinging bridge across the Russell Fork gorge from the Virginia side of the park to the Kentucky side. When complete, the bridge will be the longest pedestrian swinging bridge in North America, according to park officials.
Austin Bradley, Breaks Interstate Park superintendent, explained the park’s history and the importance of the project before requesting $40,000 from the court. He said the project will help promote economic development in the region and provide additional adventure tourism to the park, which, he said, is one of its main attractions.
“We want to continue building bridges between the two states,” Bradley said. “We want to be a place where interstate cooperation happens in an effort to increase our economic impact, not only because we need it to survive but because the region needs it.”
The project costs $750,000 to construct, and, Bradley said, $559,000 has already been committed to the project — $204,000 from Kentucky and $355,000 from Virginia.
With the court’s funding of $40,000, Bradley said, the park will need $150,000 before reaching its goal, and he said that the park can find those remaining necessary funds from other investors and grants.
Bradley expressed to the court the significance of the project as it related to promoting economic development in the region, especially in Elkhorn City.
“We think it is going to be very important for economic development in the park and in the Elkhorn City community,” Bradley said. “It plays off Elkhorn City’s status as a Kentucky trail town. It will serve as a connector, as a broader project to connect the Appalachian Trail in Burke’s Garden, Virginia, with the Pine Mountain Trail in Elkhorn City through the Breaks Interstate Park. This will be the only place where the Appalachian Trail will actually connect into Kentucky.”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the recaptured coal and mineral severance tax funds can only be used for funding projects related to economic development, and he viewed the historic project as supporting economic development in the region.
“This is, in my opinion, a very worthwhile use of coal severance tax money because if it brings people into the park, it gives us an opportunity to expand the park, bring people into Elkhorn City,” Jones said. “They’re trying to move Elkhorn forward, and I think this might help Elkhorn City reach its potential.”
Commissioner Jason Tackett said he supported the project because of the way he believed it will help the region.
“I think that that is a great idea in that area and it will help not only the Elkhorn City but it will help all of Pike County,” Tackett said. “It will bring people to this county.”
The court voted unanimously to commit the $40,000 in reclaimed coal and mineral severance tax funds to the bridge project.
