The Pike County Schools District Board of Education approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the Pike County Detention Center, as well as recognized school attendance and employees, during its general meeting on Thursday.
The board approved a Memorandum of Agreement between the Pike County Schools District and the Pike County Detention Center. Brian Morris, Pike Jailer, said that it is the renewal of a mass evacuation agreement, in which the schools district will allow the detention center to use its buses to transport inmates to another prison or county jail in the event of an emergency.
“Our relationship with the jail is incredible,” said Superintendent Reed Adkins, adding that inmates at the detention center have mowed school grounds, painted and cleaned schools when the district quickly needed those services. “They do a phenomenal job for us.”
Dwayne Abshire, Dist. 3 board member, said inmates at the detention center have helped many of the smaller schools in the district.
“Without them, those smaller schools probably wouldn’t have been able to be kept up,” Abshire said. “I think we should pay the jail back in any way we can.”
The board recognized three schools that had at least 95 percent attendance in the 2018-19 school year, including Johns Creek Elementary School (96.2 percent), Feds Creek Elementary School (95.1 percent) and Phelps Elementary School (97.8 percent).
Barry Birchfield, academic program consultant for the Pike County Schools District, said that school attendance has decreased in the county, state and country, and the declining school attendance has affected the district.
“We’ve always had a goal of getting all of our schools at 95 percent attendance,” Birchfield said. “We are still trying to do that, and every day, we still have teachers that are encouraging and engaging students. The most important factor for whether a kid is going to do well in school or not is if they come to school every day. We’re really happy that we have three that we can honor tonight. We hope that next year we’re honoring 10-plus, because that’s how we make sure that our students are achieving.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized Tombo Looney, who is an assistant coach at East Ridge High School. Looney graduated from high school in the Pike County Schools District in 2018.
“I can say, on a personal level, I’ve seen Tombo work with students,” Superintendent Reed Adkins said. “I’ve seen what kind of example he is, and we sure do appreciate what he does for our kids. We like to highlight these types of people.”
The board approved Dist. 1 board member Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship to serve as the voting member on the District Budget Committee. It approved 23 items of action by consent, including the payment of bonds, the approval of a psychologist assistant position for 205 days per year and the approval of a lease agreement between the Pike County Schools Board of Education and the Virgie Volunteer Fire Department.
The next general meeting for the Pike County Schools Board of Education will be Nov. 7. All general meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.