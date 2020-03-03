A local woman is expanding her reach and helping the homeless of Eastern Kentucky in a unique, sustainable way.
Lisa Childers, 56, known as “the Pikeville Bag Lady,” started using new plastic bags from local stores and weaving them into foldable bed mats. After creating them, she has worked with a couple of local organizations to hand out the mats to homeless people in the area. The project started in October, and she hopes to expand it beyond Pikeville.
While volunteering at the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen, Childers said, she has met many homeless people who have come to the kitchen to get a hot meal. Many of them, she noticed, carried backpacks because they did not have a place to live and traveled often to different areas, hoping to find food or a place to sleep.
“I thought there had to be a way to help these people,” Childers said, adding she then did research about making inexpensive bed mats. “I learned how to weave, and then I purchased some wood from Lowe’s and made a loom. I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Childers said she chose plastic bags as her medium for the project because they were inexpensive and she could find them at local stores. When she requested to use plastic bags from the recycling bin at the Walmart Supercenter in Pikeville, managers at the store allowed her to use new plastic bags for her project instead.
Childers said the bags provide an inexpensive and lightweight material for her bed mats, and the mats can be carried around throughout the year because the material is temperature resistant. When the bags are weaved together, Childers said, it helps them to be more durable. She also creates the mats to be able to roll up with a carrying strap attached in order to make them easier to carry.
“These bags won’t break down for another 100 or so years, so it will last a long time for whoever needs to use them,” Childers said. “This also keeps these bags out of the landfill, too, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”
The bags have been donated to Childers so far from Walmart Supercenter in Pikeville, Food City in Shelbiana and Dollar General in Shelbiana and Robinson Creek. Childers said it takes about 350-400 plastic bags to weave into one mat, and she can create one or two mats each day, depending on her schedule. The mats are 40 inches wide and 70 inches long.
“This project is meant to help as many people as possible,” Childers said. “That (bed mat) will keep them warm, and I’m glad that I could help them. I’ll keep using these bags as long as the stores have them available for me.”
After finishing her mats, Childers donates them to local organizations to help them be more accessible to those who need them. The organizations include the Grace Fellowship Church and the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen, both located at 115 Wolford Street, and the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter, located at 173 Redale Road.
Childers said she hopes to expand her project and connect with other organizations in and beyond Pikeville.
“I want to be able to reach out to other counties and see if they’d be interested in these mats,” Childers said. “That’s the goal, to make this spread like wildfire. I’ll keep making them until I leave this world because someone somewhere out there will always need them.”
To learn more about Childers’ bed mat project, visit her Facebook page at, “The Bag Lady,” which can also be found at, @pikevillebagladys.
For more information on the Grace Fellowship Church and the Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen, call, (606) 437-7244, or visit, www.gracefellowshippikevilleky.com.
For more information on the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter, call, (606) 432-9442, or visit the Westcare Foundation website at, www.westcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.