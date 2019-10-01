A Virginia doctor who prosecutors have linked to an Eastern Kentucky pill pipeline will be sentenced to between 20 years and life in prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia.
Joel Smithers, whose practice was based in Martinsville, Virginia, is set to be sentenced in connection with hundreds of drug charges.
According to a statement from Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Smithers was found guilty of 861 federal drug charges at the conclusion of a nine-day trial at Abingdon in May.
The jury, the statement said, convicted Smithers after seven hours of deliberation on one count of maintaining a place for the purpose of illegally distributing controlled substances, one count of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and 859 counts of illegally prescribing Schedule II controlled substances. The jury also found that the oxycodone and oxymorphone Smithers prescribed to a woman from West Virginia caused her death, the statement said.
Smithers was also connected by federal prosecutors with a pill pipeline which reached into Pike County. Arrests connected with that pipeline have already resulted in four convictions and three being sentenced to serve time in prison. A fourth man and the alleged leader of the conspiracy, Darryl K. Williams, of Stone, is also set to be sentenced this week in Lexington.
In 2016, a detective with the DEA Drug Task Force testified that he had been contacted by Kentucky State Police in June of that year, in connection with information that Williams was trafficking in drugs.
After contacting Williams, the detective testified, Williams told officers that he had begun seeing a doctor in Virginia, later identified as Smithers, in 2015 and “saw how easy” it was to get pain medication. That finding, the detective testified, led Williams to begin paying the doctor’s fee and prescription cost for at least 15 different people, who, in return, would give Williams a portion of the pills they were prescribed so Williams could sell them.
According to a plea agreement filed in regards to one of the defendants, “one of the primary pain clinics/pill mills utilized as a source of supply for oxycodone” was Smithers’ clinic.
“The pill crews went to Dr. Smithers because patients received large prescriptions for oxycodone and other controlled substances with little, if any, physical examination or other type of subjective testing measures,” prosecutors wrote in the agreement.
Following the verdict in Smithers’ case in May, officials had strong words about him and the crimes of which he was convicted.
“This defendant not only violated his Hippocratic Oath to his patients, but he perpetuated, on a massive scale, the vicious cycle of addiction, despair and destruction,” Cullen said in a statement issued in May. “We have no higher priority than investigating drug-dealing physicians and other corrupt health-care practitioners and putting them in federal prison.”
“The actions of corrupt physicians who prescribe medically unnecessary drugs contribute to our nation’s ongoing opioid crisis and threaten the health of Americans. The human cost of these crimes is unacceptable,” said Maureen R. Dixon, special agent in charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold criminals accountable for their actions.”
“This is a prime example of why the DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squads were formed throughout the nation,” said Jesse Fong, special agent in charge of the Washington Division Office. “Dr. Smithers flooded Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio with his opioid prescriptions and hid behind his white doctor’s coat as a large-scaled drug dealer. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squads will relentlessly investigate and arrest these drug dealers disguised as doctors.”
Smithers was taken into custody pending sentencing. In addition to the prison sentence, he faces a maximum fine of more than $200 million.
