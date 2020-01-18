Officials from the City of Pikeville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Appalachian Center for the Arts on Thursday to celebrate the opening of its new front plaza as the first part of its downtown construction plan and to mark the start of the App’s 2020 season.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said the App’s front plaza, which was constructed in December, beautified the space, making it go from “bland to beautiful land.” He said it also “enhanced the quality of life” for all of Pikeville’s residents and visitors.
The construction of the plaza, Carter said, was the first part of a three-phase project called “2D Streetscape,” in which the City of Pikeville will renovate sections of downtown Pikeville to beautify the space and make it more accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
“The Streetscape Project will transform downtown space into an active scenic plaza and outdoor arts venue and make Pikeville a more walkable community,” Carter said.
The city’s plan to renovate downtown resulted, Carter said, from the city’s creation of a comprehensive plan to “develop its assets.”
“As everyone knows, Pikeville’s been hit hard like all of Eastern Kentucky in the decline of the coal industry,” Carter said. “Pikeville City Commission and the community leaders came together several years ago, and with one of our comprehensive plans to diversify our economy and work away from the reliance on coal. The Appalachian Center for the Arts and the Streetscape Project are parts of this larger plan to develop our assets in the city.”
The second phase of the city’s downtown Streetscape Project, according to city officials, includes “Beer/Bourbon Gardens” at the Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery that will include improvements like ornate steel shade structures and dividers, tree grates, pavers, landscaping and a gas fire pit and seating. The plaza at Dueling Barrels will be expanded outward to allow for more pedestrian space.
The third phase of the project includes a “2D Gateway Park” located next to the Pike County Courthouse on Division Street between Main Street and Second Street. The park will provide space for children to play and learn about the history of Pikeville and will become a destination for downtown workers and visitors, according to city officials.
Minta Trimble, Pikeville Main Street director, said the Streetscape Project started out of Pikeville Main Street board meetings, with the board listening to comments from Pikeville residents about how they spent their time downtown. She said that by doing this, the board was able to focus on areas to renovate in downtown Pikeville in order to enhance and beautify the space and promote economic development.
“Economic development is the core, essential part of how a downtown exists,” Trimble said. “The City of Pikeville recognizes the importance of place economic development. We’re planning for the future, and we recognize the critical importance of a quality of life that attracts entrepreneurs and local businesses. The App is located in the heart of our downtown incentive area. We want people to be here. We want the App to be the door that people walk into as they’re visiting a local restaurant, as they’re shopping, as they’re experiencing downtown.”
AARP, a national nonprofit organization aimed at improving accessibility, gifted the City of Pikeville with a $30,000 “Community Challenge Grant” to fund the project. The grant was the the largest of its kind given by AARP in Kentucky in its history. According to AARP, the organization chose Pikeville’s project from more than 1,660 applications from nonprofits and governmental entities nationwide and 29 proposals in Kentucky.
Charlotte Whittaker, AARP Kentucky volunteer state president, spoke during the ceremony, saying that AARP’s Challenge Grant Program has helped to bring better accessibility to cities across Kentucky, like Louisville, Danville, Lexington, Bowling Green and northern Kentucky.
“AARP is working nationally and locally to foster livable places for people of all ages, I like to say, from stroller to walker,” Whittaker said. “This ceremony is one example of how communities are growing and becoming age-friendly and livable for all ages. Pikeville’s $30,000 Challenge grant is the largest to date in the state of Kentucky. We’re making history today, folks. We have seen so many results here in Kentucky from the AARP Challenge grant program, and AARP is so honored to be able to take these checks across Kentucky.”
Robin Irwin, executive director for the App, also spoke at the ceremony, thanking the AARP for supporting “visions of economic development, commerce and communal gathering.”
“Thank you for joining us today as we celebrate this beautiful new public plaza,” Irwin said. “This is a vision that the City of Pikeville shares, a vision of a downtown that is bustling, that draws families and friends, neighbors and newcomers, into a welcoming place of local shops, local food and civic and cultural excitement. It is this vision that created the Appalachian Center for the Arts, and our mission is to create a thriving, regional arts hub in Pikeville by championing, cultivating and presenting the stories of our town, our region and our world.”
Irwin also thanked city officials for supporting the App and thanked everyone involved in the App as the ceremony marked the start of its 2020 season, featuring a variety of shows and free events, like Pickin’ and Grinnin’ and the Porch Talk Project, which will start on Jan. 23.
“It takes a village to make art happen, and art is for all,” Irwin said.
