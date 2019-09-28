A Johnson County woman with an extensive criminal history is facing a possible 20 years in prison after she was indicted this week on numerous charges stemming from an alleged shoplifting incident earlier this month.
A Pike grand jury on Wednesday indicted Ramona Mills, 48, of Boyd Branch, Paintsville, on charges of theft, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree promoting contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia related to the incident.
In addition, the grand jury also indicted her on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, a class B felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, related to several felony convictions in her past, court documents show.
The incident which led to the charges occurred Sept. 7, according to court documents filed by the Pikeville Police Department.
According to the arrest citation, Officer Tony Conn was dispatched to Southern Bliss, a store located on South Mayo Trail, in reference to a shoplifting incident. Conn wrote that, upon arrival, he determined that a suspect, later identified as Mills, had entered the store and was observed concealing a purse valued at approximately $1,300 inside a plastic bag. The female, Conn wrote, then fled the store without attempting to pay.
Conn wrote in the citation that he later located Mills walking on Hambley Boulevard and found the purse in her possession.
Mills, the citation said, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pikeville Police Department, then to the Pike County Detention Center. Upon arrival at the jail, Conn wrote, he found that Mills had attempted to hide three used syringes in the back floorboard of his vehicle.
While being booked into the jail, Conn wrote, corrections officers found a spoon with residue inside Mills’ bra.
Court documents show Mills was released from the jail on Sept. 9 and was set to return to court on Sept. 13. However, according to court documents, she failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. Documents show those warrants were recalled based on the indictment.
According to the indictment, the persistent felony offender charge is based on five separate felony convictions, including a 2008 conviction in Johnson County which also included a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and second-degree escape. In that case, the indictment shows, Mills was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury this week included:
• Robert Caldwell, 34, of Beefhide Creek Road, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Stephen Balo, 27, of Little Robinson Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Looney, 42, of Road Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Johnathon O. Galloway, 39, of Right Fork of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Devery Shanowat, 26, of Deskins Drive, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
• George Tostin, 62, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Shelby Gap, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela S. Bevins, 53, of Add Hollow, Feds Creek, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (three counts).
• Ashlie Swiney, 34, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Rory A. Hall, 42, of Tulip Alley, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
