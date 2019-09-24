Lexington police announced last week that they had obtained warrants charging a Louisville woman with three counts of murder in connection with an incident earlier this month which took the life of her sister, a Pike resident, as well as two other people.
According to a statement issued Sept. 19 by the Lexington Police Department, the agency had obtained warrants charging Tammy Rodriguez, 42, of Louisville, with three counts of murder, as well as a charge of first-degree assault and a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The charges stem, according to LPD, from an incident Sept. 4.
According to the statement, shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 4, authorities in Clark County notified Lexington Police that a vehicle fleeing from Winchester Police on I-64 West was approaching Fayette County. Approximately three minutes later, the statement said, prior to Lexington officers arriving in the area, a collision was reported on I-75 North at the 110-mile marker.
The LPD Collision Reconstruction Unit made several determinations after the crash, the statement said, including that:
• The fleeing vehicle was a Ford F-150 driven by Rodriguez. Based on the preliminary investigation, the statement said, officers believe Rodriguez merged from I-64 West to I-75 North, then made an abrupt U-turn, driving in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes. Two passengers were in her truck.
• The F-150 hit a Chevrolet Sonic head-on and then collided with a Jeep Cherokee, causing the Jeep to roll over.
• One passenger in the F-150, Debbie Lynn Bevins, 35, of Elkhorn City — Rodriguez’ sister — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in Rodriguez’ vehicle was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. Both the driver (Taylor Blevins, 26) and the passenger (Caitlyn Bailey, 20) in the Chevrolet Sonic were pronounced dead at the scene and identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Initially after the crash, according to the statement, Rodriguez was charged with DUI and driving without a license.
The ensuing investigation, the statement said, determined that Rodriguez passed at least one vehicle and continued driving in the wrong direction for nearly one mile.
“Because of her actions, Rodriguez is accused of exhibiting extreme indifference to the value of human life and wantonly engaging in conduct which resulted in the deaths of three people,” LPD said in the statement.
Rodriguez is currently housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
