Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. recently filed a civil action lawsuit against its insurance agency and agent over an insurance policy, which ACT said they failed to reinstate before its theater building was destroyed in a massive fire last January.
ACT is a nonprofit theater organization located in Elkhorn City that started in 2001, and its black box theater building on North Patty Loveless Drive opened in 2008. On Jan. 25 this year, the building caught fire and was deemed “a total loss” by fire department officials.
ACT filed a lawsuit against KGKCorp LLC and insurance agent Keith Grice King on March 30 through the Pike Circuit Court about an insurance policy that, ACT claims, they failed to reinstate before the fire.
KGKCorp, doing business as King Insurance Group, is an insurance agency primarily located in Gainesville, Texas. ACT claimed in court documents that KGKCorp was not licensed to conduct business in Kentucky “based upon ACT’s information and belief,” but the agency “nevertheless” sold an insurance policy to the organization. The policy included coverage to insure ACT’s business premises and its contents “against the peril of fire and other damage.”
King is the insurance agent that, ACT claimed, sold the insurance policy to them.
According to court documents, after ACT purchased its insurance policy from KGKCorp in 2019, the policy was allegedly cancelled for ACT’s “non-payment of premiums” following a change in KGKCorp’s billing company. Once ACT officers learned the policy was cancelled, they began working with KGKCorp to reinstate the policy in order to insure ACT’s business premises.
ACT claimed that a named KGKCorp employee, who is not a defendant, sent an email to an ACT agent on or about Oct. 30, 2019, stating she had attached the new policy for ACT.
“Based upon information and belief, the insurance policy for the Plaintiff (ACT) had not in fact been reissued or reinstated by Oct. 30, 2019,” ACT claimed in court documents.
KGKCorp and King were allegedly notified on Dec. 17, 2019, ACT claimed, by representatives of the insurer that the policy in question had been approved for reinstatement, but would not be reinstated until payment was made. The insurer allegedly notified KGKCorp and King on that date that they should “please kindly instruct the insured (ACT) to call and make payment as soon as possible.”
KGKCorp and King, ACT claimed, were advised by the insurer that if payment was not made within 48 hours — by 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2019 — the policy would be closed and not reinstated. ACT claimed that representatives of KGKCorp and King did not relay the information to them, and the policy was not reinstated, though ACT claimed that they led them to believe that it had been reinstated.
After the fire destroyed ACT’s building, ACT representatives contacted the insurer to file a claim for the loss and discovered that “the policy was not in force due to the failure to pay the premium by the deadline conveyed by the Defendants in the Dec. 17 email.”
“At no time did any representative of the Defendants (KGKCorp and King) relay or convey the message from the insurer that payment had to be made before the policy was reinstated, and the actions of the Defendants caused the Plaintiff (ACT) to believe that the policy had in fact been reinstated,” ACT claimed in court documents.
ACT accused KGKCorp and King, according to court documents, of being “negligent in failing to take the proper steps to see that ACT’s insurance policy was reinstated” and being “negligent in failing to convey the information from the insurer that payment must be made prior to the policy being reinstated.”
“As a direct and proximate result of the negligence of the Defendants, the Plaintiff’s business premises was uninsured at the time of the subject fire loss on Jan. 25, 2020,” ACT claimed in court documents.
ACT accused KGKCorp of “negligently misrepresenting” through its named insurance agent, who is not a defendant, that a new policy had been issued for ACT, when no such policy had allegedly been issued.
“Had the authorized representatives of ACT been made aware that the policy had not been reinstated then they could have obtained coverage from another company,” ACT claimed in court documents. “This material misrepresentation that the policy had been issued when in fact the insurer had not authorized the reinstatement of the policy until mid December, 2019, was a substantial factor in ACT being uninsured at the time of the fire loss on Jan. 25, 2020.”
In the lawsuit, ACT accused KGKCorp of being “vicariously liable for the negligence of its agents and employees.” It also accused KGKCorp and King of being “grossly negligent and in reckless disregard of ACT’s rights.”
ACT claimed in court documents that, based on its accusations against KGKCorp and King, it is entitled to recover damages from them “up to the face amount of the insurance policy that they had represented was in full force and effect,” as well as “incidental and consequential damages flowing from their conduct.”
Attorneys for KGKCorp LLC and Keith Grice King did not respond to a request for comment through calls and emails from the Appalachian News-Express before presstime Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.