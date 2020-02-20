Principals from Pikeville Elementary School and High School addressed their concerns about statewide school security standards with the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday.
Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher, during his report, said a state school security marshal visited the district on Thursday to conduct his first on-site security review of the school buildings. Booher told the board that there were several new statewide school security standards that could be potentially difficult or expensive to address.
Every school in the state, under the recently passed School Safety and Resiliency Act, must lock all inside and outside doors at all times. Each school will also need to install a buzzer system at its entrances and install automatic-locking doors. The state school security marshal will conduct an on-site review of every school several times during the school year to “ensure compliance” with the new safety standards.
During the marshal’s visit to PHS, Booher said, the marshal found some of the classroom doors in the school to be unlocked while teachers were teaching, which was a violation of the new law.
When Booher addressed the issue of locked classroom doors to the board, Pikeville Elementary School principal Robert Jones brought up that he also did not know how to fix that security issue, which, he said, was cited as a violation in PES as well.
“We lock our doors, but they (students) are constantly in and out,” Jones said. “Eventually, that’s gonna take from instruction time, period, because there’s no real way to do that — unless you give every kid a key, which you’re not going to do that.”
Booher said the marshal told him that the state legislature did not think of the logistics of that new security requirement before enacting it. In addition to students needing to leave the classroom on a frequent basis, Booher said, some classrooms in several schools across the state do not have proper heating and cooling. He said that keeping the doors to those classrooms closed and locked could cause problems in those classrooms.
“Some doors you shut and that classroom burns up because it doesn’t have exterior windows,” Booher said. “Some stay freezing cold, so that’s another problem that schools are having. We’ve got a couple rooms that are like that, but not many.”
Board member Brittany Carter Ratliff asked Booher how long the law has been in effect and commented on how it was “a lot” for schools.
“That’s a lot, especially for the little ones,” Ratliff said, regarding the new requirements. “They have to go to the bathroom like 20 times a day.”
Booher said all six doors to the PHS gymnasium must also be locked at all times, which he said was another issue with the new requirement. He said he thought the new requirement “sounded good on paper,” but he did not think it worked in functionality.
“With our gym, you all know, we’ve got six or eight doors across the front,” Booher said. “He (the marshal) said, ‘Really, you’re supposed to have all of them locked.’ And I said, ‘When you’ve got 40 kids in there with balls bouncing and everything, how can you hear a kid knocking to get back in?’ He really didn’t have an answer to it.”
“Well, there isn’t an answer to it,” Jones said, replying to Booher.
Jones said one of the issues that he had with the new locked-doors requirement was how it related to the PES library. He said the library stays open in order to let students come in to check out books during the day, as well as classes to be held there.
“He (the marshal) said, ‘I can tell you right now: if we come back and that door is not locked, you’re gonna get written up,’” Jones said. “So I don’t know how to address that, and I don’t know what we’re going to do. I can understand why they want it done, but I don’t know if they really knew about the feasibility of it.”
Booher said he thinks legislators will “tweak” some aspects of the law in the future after receiving feedback from teachers and educators across the state.
Regarding the required buzzer system, Booher said, the marshal informed him that Pikeville High School did not need that, due to the school building already having two separate sets of front entry doors, one unlocked and one locked. Booher said the buzzer system would have cost the school an additional $6500.
“Our school is so community-based and people come and go into the main office a lot, and I didn’t want to go to that,” Booher said, referring to a buzzer system.
Board member Kevin Pugh asked about the feasibility of installing a key-card identification system into the classroom doors, similar to key card door systems in the Pikeville Medical Center. If a student wanted to use the restroom during class, he said, the student could take the class’ key card, similar to a hall pass, and use it to enter the classroom door upon returning.
Jones said he believed that might be a better solution to the problem, but Superintendent Jerry Green said that kind of system on every classroom door would be very expensive.
“Exactly what you recommended is where this is going with the card reading system or the badges that staff members have, where they swipe to enter,” Green said, adding that camera identification systems often recommended for outside school security is “now moving inward.” “To give an idea, it would take about $60,000 per school for those just on the exterior, not including the interior doors. … But the only viable solution to what you’re talking about is what Dr. Pugh suggested. That’s what’s coming down the road.”
