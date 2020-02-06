The Pike County Fiscal Court announced that it plans to tighten its budgetary belt as it addresses ongoing losses, including in the area of coal and mineral severance tax revenue.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting with concerns about the county’s potential $356,000 budget shortfall this year. Much of the shortfall, he said, has resulted from a decrease in revenue from coal and mineral severance tax.
The county’s revenue continues to decrease, Jones said, and there are additional expenditures from the state level that will put the county’s finances in a more difficult position.
Due to that shortfall, Jones said, he will give his supervisory staff until March 15 to submit budget reduction plans of both 5 percent and 10 percent as the county government addresses its budgetary losses.
Pike County is on track this year to receive about $900,000 less in coal and mineral severance tax as compared to last year. While Pike County budgeted this year to receive about $2.1 million in revenue from coal and mineral severance tax, it is on track to only receive about $1.6 million of that revenue. Last year, the county received $2.5 million in coal and mineral severance tax.
“Those numbers are alarming, and they cause me great concern as we try to move the county forward,” Jones said.
Between 1999 and 2015, the county received between $4 million and $12 million in coal and mineral severance tax revenue each fiscal year. However, that area of revenue has decreased every year for Pike County since 2015, according to fiscal court documents.
Jones said the loss of revenue from the coal and mineral severance tax has put the county in a difficult position. One example of that is the decrease in the number of employees employed by the county, which has gone from 350 to 208 over time as revenue streams have decreased.
“When you look at a $10 million-dollar reduction of coal and mineral severance over a brief period of time, that type of loss of revenue simply cannot be absorbed without some painful decisions,” Jones said. “We’re in a really, really tight situation.”
Jones clarified that the court did not increase property tax rates or solid waste bills this year. County rates could stay low in the past, he said, because they could be subsidized by the county’s coal and mineral severance tax revenue, but he does not expect that to be the case in Pike County moving forward.
“Coal severance tax, for all intents and purposes, is gone,” Jones said. “We see no evidence of a rebound. The numbers prove that. We were hoping that we had seen the bottom. The numbers don’t show that.”
Jones said that the county has looked at consolidating county road lots, like Robinson Creek, Marrowbone and Belcher, though no plans have been made for that yet. He also hinted at possible rate increases or additional taxes, though, he said, he has seen no evidence of any Pike County residents “wishing to incur” additional taxes.
“These are changes that people are not going to be receptive to,” Jones said. “They’re not going to be popular. It’s going to, in some cases, result in less efficient government services, but the choices are very simple. If you want to continue with the current structure of county government, people will have to pay more.”
The county anticipates an increase in additional state expenses. These expenses include an increase of $234,623 in pension obligations and employee benefits, a workers compensation premium increase of $149,040, an increase for property and casualty rates by about $30,000 and a health insurance premium increase of $51,478.
Jones said that the county government has no control in the rising costs of pension obligations at the local level, and the county will see its pension costs increase from about $2 million this year to more than $5.3 million by 2028, if rates continue to rise.
“If the General Assembly doesn’t act on this, it will absolutely cripple every county government in Eastern Kentucky,” Jones said, regarding the overwhelming pension costs.
Jones said that it would be to the “detriment of Pike County” to push the financial situation off to the next administration because it would hurt the county government’s finances and resources in the long run. He said the financial situation may call for creative solutions in order to save money and keep the government “functioning.”
Jones requested that the people of Pike County be patient as the county makes budget reductions.
“We’re going to have to change our expectations for what county government can provide,” Jones said. “We have very limited options on how we can move forward. Every element of county government is going to have to brace for budget reductions.”
