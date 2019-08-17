The Pikeville City Commission approved the purchase of a building near the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park for a new fire station in the city.
At Monday’s commission meeting, city commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the building located at 1296 South Mayo Trail which is currently occupied by industrial parts supplier Fastenal. The building rests along U.S. 23 and at the end of the Donovan Blackburn Bridge which leads to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park.
The commission approved purchasing the building, which is owned by Frank N. Hall, for $447,505.10. Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said during Monday’s meeting that the building will be will be used as the new Pikeville Fire Department Station No. 2.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick told the News-Express in a follow-up interview that the purchase of the building allows the city to move forward with replacing the existing Station No. 2, which is currently located at Island Creek near the Utility Management Group offices. He said the Fastenal building will be renovated and converted into a fire station.
“The current fire station is in an older facility and it’s kind of out of the way, so it makes more sense for us to replace that station,” Elswick said. “By having the fire station on the south end of the city, it will allow us to maintain our ISO rating and better service that part of the city.”
Elswick said the proximity of the new fire station to the industrial park will also be an asset the city will use in attempting to attract new tenants to the park.
“That’s something that every prospective tenant asks is about our emergency response capabilities,” Elswick said. “It’s something they are concerned about and it’s something that matters to them.
“The new station will be within two minutes of the top of the hill,” he said. “It will definitely be a benefit in attempting to attract tenants to the park.”
Elswick said the city will work with Fastenal to attempt to find a new location for the business.
The new fire station was included in the city’s 2019-20 budget.
