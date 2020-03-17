A former pharmacy technician at a Pike County pharmacy pleaded guilty to a charge she unlawfully stole a “pre-retail” box of buprenorphine while working at the pharmacy.
According to court documents, on March 10, Samantha Moore pleaded guilty to one of 61 charges filed against her in an indictment filed last year in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
According to a plea agreement in the case, while employed as a pharmacy technician at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at McCarr, Moore went into the business’ storage area and placed a box of the drug buprenorphine under her shirt, then took the box from the store, stealing the drugs.
The charge, documents show, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum of three years of supervised release.
Moore was indicted along with the pharmacy’s former pharmacist, Howard Keith Fuller, who pleaded guilty last month to a charge of distribution of codeine and a charge of health care benefit fraud and faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for each charge.
A third defendant — Kimberly Fuller — faces charges of health care benefit fraud and federal benefit fraud.
According to court documents, Howard Keith Fuller, aided and abetted by Kimberly Fuller, executed a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs by means of false and fraudulent pretenses.
“... By illegally issuing and filling the prescriptions ... and entering the information into the pharmacy’s dispensing and point-of-sale systems, (Howard Keith Fuller) knew that these systems would submit claims to Kimberly Fuller’s insurance provider for payment for these prescription drugs, even though no valid prescriptions had been issued,” the agreement said.
Moore remains free awaiting sentencing.
