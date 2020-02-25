Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of a number of crypt marker items from the Mountain View Memory Gardens mausoleum at Huddy.
According to KSP Det. Chase Maynard, monument items like pictures, flowers, flags and wreathes were stolen from the mausoleum crypt of KSP Trooper Jonathan Leonard, who was killed in car crash in 2006.
These and other items were also stolen from the crypt of Belfry High School student Tyler Williams, who was killed in an ATV accident in 2014, as well as from the crypt of Williams’ uncle, Steven Chafin, Maynard said.
Although an exact time of the thefts has not been established, Maynard said the incident occurred sometime between Thursday evening and Friday evening last week.
“Tyler’s mother, Marsha, said she was there Thursday evening and everything was okay, but when she came back Friday evening the items on all three crypts were gone,” Maynard said.
Maynard said nearby residents were questioned but added no one saw the thefts nor was there any available video surveillance of the incident.
“We’re attempting to get fingerprint evidence but the items that we know for sure were touched unfortunately are also the ones that were taken by the person or persons involved with the theft,” he said.
Maynard said, at this point in the investigation, he is hopeful that someone may have seen the theft occur and will come forward with that information.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Maynard or Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.