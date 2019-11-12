During Thursday’s special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, prior to jumping straight into the agenda, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones used his comments to touch on pension payments for county employees, which he called a “huge impending problem” for Pike County and its residents.
“Right now, the Pike County Fiscal Court pays $24.06 for every $100 of payroll to the Kentucky County Employee Retirement System,” Jones said. “That translates in approximately $1.9 million, it’s a little less than $2 million a year that the county pays.
“By 2028, it is projected that number will exceed $5.1 million,” he added.
Jones said, whether it be the current administration or “someone else sitting in these chairs,” they will have to come up with another $3 million a year just to make the CERS contribution, something he added simply can’t be done under the current financial circumstances Pike County is facing.
“That can’t be done,” Jones said. “There’s no way, if we had to go into this budget and come up with $3 million more that we could do that.”
According to Jones, with the economy the way it is and coal continuing to decline, unless the fiscal court can put people back to work, that problem is going to get worse.
One possible solution, Jones said, is getting the Wolfpit industrial site up and running, so that officials can begin searching for possible tenants.
“We got to start putting people back to work,” Jones said. “And until we can start attracting some businesses, that problem is going to get worse.”
Jones said he wanted to bring the looming pension issue to the attention of Pike residents, as it is a “huge impending problem to this county.”
“What this court plans on doing is, come January, we’re going to start laying out some plans and start having some conversations to talk about the long-term challenges facing Pike County,” Jones said
According to Jones, the fiscal court has already started trying to do that, as, he said it’s the courts job to not only look at “this budget or the next,” but what it will take for the people of this county to receive sustainable services in the long-term.
