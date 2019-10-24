A Pikeville woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after allegedly driving under the influence of several prescription drugs while having children in her vehicle.
According to court documents, Chrystal Hackney, 39, of Bowles Park, Pikeville, was arrested last Friday evening following a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Coal Run Village. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremy Giles, Hackney was allegedly driving on U.S. 23 alongside the trooper’s cruiser when she turned into his lane of travel, forcing his to brake to avoid colliding with her vehicle.
Giles wrote in the citation that Hackney traveled “from lane to lane by swerving with congested traffic” and he initiated a traffic stop on Hackney’s vehicle. Giles wrote that upon contact with Hackney, she had “slow and slurred speech” and “bloodshot and watery eyes.” Giles also wrote that Hackney was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests.
According to the citation, Hackney admitted to having taken three prescription pain medications — including the pain reliever Bupap, the anti-anxiety medication gabapentin and the diet drug Adipex — prior to driving. The citation also said Hackney had two children in her vehicle during the traffic stop.
Hackney was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor and failure to notify address change to department of transportation. She submitted to Giles’ request for a blood test and was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Giles wrote that Hackney “passed out in the back seat of his police cruiser while being transported to the jail.
According to court documents, Hackney was released after posting a $5,000, or 10 percent bond, and is due in court for arraignment Nov. 5.
