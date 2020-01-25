A proposal to locate a residential addiction treatment center in the Cedar Creek area of Pikeville has stirred controversy, with residents expressing concerns about the traffic and potential issues the facility could cause.
On Thursday, officials with the Morehead-based Edgewater Recovery Center, supporters, members of the Cedar Creek community and others gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena to discuss the proposed facility, what it will look like and the potential impacts on the community.
John David Elam, one of the owners of Edgewater Recovery, asked the community to support not only the proposed facility, but also those it hopes to treat.
“We’re here to better the community,” Elam said. “We’re not here to cause controversy. We’re not here to cause you guys any problems.
“These are people that we’re dealing with,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of stigma attached to addiction ... but these are actual human beings. They’re not bad people. We’re not bad people.”
Elam said the facility is planned to accommodate for 16 men at a time, all of whom are in a 30-day program at the beginning of their recovery. After that, he said, the patients who decide to continue treatment, will go to a different facility for further services.
During that time, he said, the facility is staffed at all times and the patients’ lives and actions are strictly controlled. They also, he said, cannot have visitors during that 30-day period.
In addition, he said, all of the company’s facilities are monitored, inside and out, via camera.
“We control everything about the individual,” he said.
One question raised for Elam was regarding patients, mainly those who are not under orders such as those from a court, who may decide to leave the treatment program.
Elam said that patients who leave are separated from the other patients and given an opportunity to call for a ride, but are monitored until they leave.
Elam said Edgewater’s proposed facility at Cedar Creek differs from facilities such as the one in Williamson, West Virginia, which has been a point of controversy, in that the Williamson facility is a “sober living facility” and does not require the licensure and oversight of a facility such as Edgewater.
Elam said all patients are examined and no sex offenders or other violent offenders will be allowed at the Cedar Creek facility.
One question to which members of the audience returned several times was on why this property was chosen over all others in the community.
Elam said the company constantly looks for potential locations, but this one was owned by the family of Barry Crum, a co-owner of Edgewater Recovery.
That it’s in a residential area, Elam said, is not accidental, as the model being used is that of a “residential” treatment center.
“We prefer to use existing homes that we then change the usage on to bring them up to code,” he said. “An existing home provides the homelike environment for the client. So, we try to create a family-like atmosphere.”
Property owner Terry Kinzer, who spoke of his own battles with addiction, as well as that of family members, pointed to the fact that the property, while placed in a residential area, is zoned as commercial, which would allow the Edgewater facility. Kinzer said he believes it is a “God thing” that it was zoned the way it was.
Kinzer also pledged that it is not his or anyone involved with Edgewater’s intent to harm the community.
“You’ll never read that this turned into some kind of something that hurt the community,” he said.
Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis told the crowd that he has been city attorney since 1986 and does not remember changing the property’s zoning, meaning it has likely been that way since it was first zoned.
“I did not recall changing it,” he said. “I did some looking. It must’ve been that way for quite some time and I do not believe it’s been changed.”
Davis said it’s not unusual for property at the city’s limits, even in residential areas, to be zoned as commercial.
Crum told the crowd at the beginning of the meeting that the site was chosen mainly because of its availability and possibility for use.
“It was the one spot in Pikeville that was approved to do this,” he said.
Crum said he wants to give back to the community through the facility.
“Sixteen years ago, today, I was living in that neighborhood ... doing CPR on my wife while she overdosed in that neighborhood,” he said. “Here, I am trying to defend myself to give back to that community. I’m going to do whatever I can to give back to this area.”
Many residents present at the meeting expressed concerns about the possibility of increased traffic in the neighborhood, as well as the potential threat of facility clients leaving the facility
Resident Roy Downey pointed to the number of residences in the area, as well as the proximity to Bob Amos Park. He said he understands that the facility is needed.
“Yes, Pike County needs (this kind of facility),” he said. “We just don’t need it at Cedar Creek.”
Elam countered that he believed the nature of the community may be a factor in the opposition.
“If we were putting this in a poorer part of Pike County, we wouldn’t be here tonight,” he said.
Not all residents, however, expressed opposition. Resident Robert Staggs discussed his experience with a close family member who fought addiction but had to seek help in a similar facility four hours away. Staggs said he wasn’t speaking for or against the placement of the Edgewater facility, but that he trusts the Kinzer family.
‘I believe in them,” he said. “I believe in the Kinzers. I don’t think they would harm our community.”
Elam said he has received letters of recommendation from the county attorney and assistant county attorney in Rowan County, as well as from Pike County Attorney Howard Keith Hall.
Elam said the company has a 66 percent completion rate with its 30-day program, which is far above the national average of 31 percent.
