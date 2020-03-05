Several members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3769 in Pikeville joined hundreds of other VFW members at the nation’s capital March 1-4 for the VFW 2020 Legislative Conference.
The VFW’s annual conference, which has been held since 1949, provides an opportunity for VFW leaders from each state to personally lobby their respective lawmakers and watch as the VFW’s current Commander-in-Chief testifies on Capitol Hill before the House and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committees on behalf of veterans, according to the VFW.
Nathan Sesco, VFW state judge advocate, participated in the conference this year, along with Post Commander Jacob Selwood, Quartermaster Darian Hylton and VFW Auxiliary member Hannah Sesco.
Nathan said the post members visited and spoke with U.S. senators and representatives from Kentucky, including Rep. Andy Barr, Rep. Hal Rogers and Sen. Rand Paul, regarding issues that veterans face that they hope Congress can address moving forward.
Nathan said the members lobbied their
representatives with their votes, rather than their money.
“There’s strength in numbers,” Nathan said. “The difference between us and other companies who lobby here is that we’re not lobbying with our money. We’re lobbying with our votes.”
Current national VFW Commander-in-Chief William J. “Doc” Schmitz testified before Congress about the legislative priorities of the VFW. According to his congressional testimony, speaking on behalf of the VFW, Schmitz urged Congress to act on issues and legislation related to Veterans’ Affairs benefits for veterans exposed to toxic exposures and environmental hazards, veteran homelessness, Vietnam War veterans facing health problems due to Agent Orange exposure, vocational rehabilitation and employment services for veterans and many others.
To learn more about the VFW’s 2020 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. this year, visit, www.vfw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.