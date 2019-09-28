Cornerstone marking 50th year

In the late 1960s, a small group of Christians met for the very first time in a worship service in a residential living room in Pikeville. A half-century later, their legacy is being honored with the celebration of their church’s first 50 years.
Cornerstone Christian Church, located at 222 Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday with a church service followed by music, food and games. Pastor Paul Potter said his congregation, made up mostly of young families whose members were likely not even born when Cornerstone was established, is excited for the milestone celebration. He said only three members of the current congregation — Carol Casebolt, Janet Bates and Bob Bates— were there at that first church meeting in December 1969.
“I don’t think they ever expected that what they started in a living room in a house on Mount Martha Drive would last for 50 years, but it has and we’re excited to celebrate it,” Potter said.
The 50-year anniversary celebration at Cornerstone is set to kick off with the church’s 11 a.m. church service Sunday morning, which will also include an observance of The Lord’s Supper. After the conclusion of the service, the celebration will continue in the church parking lot with inflatables, food and live music, as well as games such as cornhole.
“It’s going to be a festive atmosphere,” Potter said.
The church’s history will also be celebrated during Sunday’s festivities. Among those returning to the church to celebrate the 50th anniversary will be former pastor P.L. Keene, who will speak during Sunday’s worship service. Also planned to be in attendance is Fern Coleman, the woman in whose living room the very first Cornerstone Christian Church meeting was held.
“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to celebrate this,” Potter said. “We’re going to look back into our past and we’re also going to look into our future and the next 50 years.”
Over the previous 50 years, Cornerstone has met in three other buildings besides its current one on Hambley Boulevard. Now, the church averages about 240 people per meeting on Sundays. The church also takes part in outreach efforts including a food pantry which feeds approximately 250 families each month and a senior citizens program which serves about 250 seniors. Potter said he is amazed at where the church is now, considering its humble beginnings.
“It kind of started with nothing,” he said.
According to a history of the church prepared in anticipation of the 50th anniversary, Cornerstone has baptized 59 people “into the family of Jesus Christ” since 2015. The history says the members of the church have “worked together to make more and better disciples” over the past half-century and the church hopes more will join and help build the next half-century.
Potter, who has been pastor of the church for five years and said it is an honor to be a part of the 50-year celebration, agreed and said he hopes more and more people come to know the love of Jesus Christ.
“We have a saying around here that, ‘We’re a church on its way to Heaven and we want as many people as possible to go with us,’” Potter said. “We’re working hard to make that happen.”
