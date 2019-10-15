Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) was among the few selected to participate in the 2019 Center for the Advancement of Leadership Skills program (CALS) in Little Rock, Arkansas, which took place from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Inaugurated in 2007, CALS is the annual leadership program of the Southern Legislative Conference of The Council of State Governments.
Each year, according to a statement from Wheeler’s office, CALS brings together select officials from three branches of government in 15 Southern states to refine their leadership skills in a nonpartisan environment. The program focuses on communication, conflict resolution, consensus building and critical decision making. Ultimately, CALS aims to provide the public with highly skilled, educated and confident state leaders.
“I am thankful to Senate President Stivers and Senator Higdon for introducing me to this opportunity and for encouraging me to apply to the program,” Wheeler said.“It is an absolute honor to have been selected by the Southern Legislative Conference to participate in the CALS program on a full scholarship, at no cost to Kentucky tax payers. I look forward to utilizing the skills gained from my attendance at CALS to better serve the constituents of the 31st Senate District.”
The 2019 program agenda included sessions on leadership and communication styles, conflict management, creating a culture of ethics and excellence and leading across generations.
Founded in 1933, The Council of State Governments (CSG) is the nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government. Opened in 1959, the mission of CSG’s Southern Office is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states, predominantly through the programs and services provided by its Southern Legislative Conference (SLC).
