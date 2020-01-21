• Pike grand jury last week indicted more than a dozen individuals on charges of possession or trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to court documents, in 13 of the indictments the grand jury handed down on Jan. 15, possession of or trafficking in a controlled substance was the lead charge, with methamphetamine being involved in a majority of those cases.
According to court documents, those indicted on drug charges are:
• Latisha Hamilton, 21, of Red Morg Branch, Teaberry, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine).
• Shawn Swiney, 28, of Jarvis, Rogersville, Tenn., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Nathan Casey, 22, of Mill Creek Road, Hurley, Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Wendy L. Reed, 39, of Rays Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication.
• Jackie Murphy, 46, of Norman Street, Hardy, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Eldridge, 46, of Court Street, Paintsville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.
• William Copley, 46, of Sycamore Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin and fentanyl).
• Shannon Slone, 47, of Ky. 610 West, Pikeville, and Stephanie Newsome, 40, of Left Fork of Toler Creek, Harold, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marshea Absher, 29, of Rasnick Road, Norton, Va., on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cynthia B. Mullins, 37, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Takeitha Morley, 35, of Hickory Street, Elizabethtown, Tenn., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methadone) and DUI.
• Bridget Bolden, 45, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) and DUI.
• Shawn Holbrook, 35, of Ky. 317, Jackhorn, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included:
• William Ball, 44, of Cook Bottom, McCarr, on a charge of theft.
• Paul Coleman, 38, of Wolfpit Branch, Elkhorn City, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Cameron Miller, 24, of Grapevine Road, Phyllis, on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Tammy Stanley Maggard, 51, of Porter Street, Dwale, on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Devin Gearles, 25, of Ky. 194 East, Freeburn, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police and DUI.
• Joshua Meade, 39, of Old Ferrells Creek Road, Belcher, on charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police and fourth-degree assault.
• Brandon Goins, 31, of Aflex Road, South Williamson, on a charge of theft.
• Robert Messersmith, 28, of Red Morg Road, Teaberry, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (one class C felony count and two class D felony counts), second-degree fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Gary Chitwood, 47, of Lucy Castle Hollow, River, on charges of receiving stolen property, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft, second-degree fleeing or evading police and DUI.
• George Williams, 55, of Varney Branch, Kimper, on charges of fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
• Adam Charles, 27, of Deskins Road, and Makenzie Thompson, 19, of West Main Street, Elkhorn City, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and third-degree criminal mischief. Charles was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Joshua P. Sneed, 32, of Legend Road, Shelbiana, on a charge of theft.
• Jason Smallwood, 19, of Road Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Patricia Syck, 38, of Dry Branch, Pikeville, on a charge of theft.
• Michael Tucker, 59, of Right Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
• Matthew Wolford, 42, of Nicholas Fork Road, Freeburn, on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree fleeing or evading police and identity theft.
• Nathan Worrix, 34, of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Paul Hester, 53, of Peach Orchard Drive, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
