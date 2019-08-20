Mac Powell and The Family Reunion will perform at the Mountain Arts Center this weekend.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, in the MAC’s Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater.
“Fans will remember Powell from his days as the lead singer and front man for Grammy-winning and multi-platinum selling, Third Day,” a press release from the MAC said. “The new band is southern roots and American rock.”
Mac Powell and the Family Reunion released its debut album last month via Thirty Tigers, and ranked fourth on the iTunes Country Top Albums list after its release.
In June, Billboard described the band as having “a blend of country, rock and gospel, brought to life with Powell’s gritty, soulful voice.”
Tickets range from $25 to $55, and VIP Meet and Greet packages are $55.
They may be purchased at the MAC box office, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or by visiting, macarts.com.
