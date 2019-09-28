The Pike County Health Department issued notification this week of a case of hepatitis A in a worker at a Pike County restaurant.
According to the statement issued Sunday, a case of hepatitis A was diagnosed on Sept. 11 in an employee at KFC located at 151 Appalachian Plaza in South Williamson.
“An investigation found that the risk of restaurant patrons becoming infected is very low,” the statement said. “Although additional cases are unlikely to occur, KFC is working with us to prevent any new cases from arising in the community as a result of the case.”
Hepatitis A, the statement said, is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine and light-colored stools.Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People may have some or none of these symptoms. It could take up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus for someone to become ill.
Hepatitis A usually spreads, the statement said, when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an
infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that
increase risk of infection.
Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at
risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease, the statement said.
