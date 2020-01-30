Recently, Fishtrap Lake Resource Manager Rodney Holbrook announced he will be retiring effective Jan. 31, bringing to an end a 30-year career, which has seen the lake formerly known as “Trashtrap” transform into what Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said was “the cleanest the lake has ever been.”
Upon graduating college in 1979, Holbrook began working for the then, Kentucky State Police Water Patrol, which he said was a group of law enforcement tasked with patrolling lakes, investigating drownings and boating accidents, as well as teaching water safety classes. That job would lead Holbrook to his first encounter with Fishtrap.
“As a patrol officer, I had Post 9, so I had Dewey and Fishtrap Lake,” Holbrook said as he recounted his first experience on the lake. “I came to Fishtrap on my first weekend with the patrol boat and end up hitting something in the lake. I tore the boat up. So I took the boat to Frankfort to get repaired and, sure enough, the next time I came back to Fishtrap, I tore it up again.”
According to Holbrook, the director over the water patrol at the time, gave him one instruction; “Don’t go back to Fishtrap.” Holbrook, being a young man, asked what to do if there’s a drowning at the lake and he was instructed to “work it from the bank.”
“That’s just where the lake was at that time,” Holbrook said. “In 1979, the lake was just unsafe to use, it wasn’t unusable, but it was unsafe.”
Holbrook said his career took him down a few different paths before finally being reunited with Fishtrap when he accepted a ranger position with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1990. According to him, the lake had seen some improvements, but just as it is now, every time it rains “it comes back.”
However, Holbrook said that has never deterred him or the Corps from striving to continue improving the quality. Through trial and error, procedural developments and most importantly, cooperation, the lake formerly known as “Trashtrap” has experienced a transformation and in-turn gave county residents a glimpse into how beautiful Fishtrap can be.
The greatest benefit, according to Holbrook, is the cooperation between the Corps, the county and the state.
“That’s what has been the inoculation that’s cured the lake,” Holbrook said. “It’s unprecedented for us. We have the Corps, the county and the state, all working toward a common goal and that common goal is developing this area.
“It truly makes me proud,” he added.
That cooperation was on full display during a recent meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, in which the court honored Holbrook for not only helping improve Fishtrap, but the community in general.
“On behalf of the court, let me express our gratitude on the work that you all have done with the fiscal court, Pride and other organizations to try and improve Fishtrap and our community,” Jones said. “I think this was probably the cleanest that we’ve ever seen Fishtrap.”
According to Jones, there were a lot of people ecstatic after the spring cleanup, which Jones said would have been possible without the cooperation between the state and the Corps with the fiscal court. That partnership is something that hasn’t always been available, but Holbrook said during his tenure he’s been proud to that cooperation continue to grow.
Holbrook said he wanted to take the opportunity to thank the the court for its “unprecedented cooperation” with the Corps.
“In my 41 years in this business, I have never seen the level of cooperation that we have gotten from the county from this last year,” Holbrook said. “The lake truly is as clean as I’ve ever seen it in the 41 years that I’ve been associated.”
Jones said he hopes Holbrook enjoys retirement, but warns that the court might have to call him up just to “pick his brain” from time-to-time. He then asked Holbrook what his advice would be for the court regarding continuing to improve the lake, to which Holbrook simply said “don’t let up.”
“We have already came a long way in turning over the public image of the lake. It has been know as ‘Trashtrap’ since I started in 1979 with the water patrol,” Holbrook said. “At that time, it was right after the ’77 flood and there were miles of debris on the lake and, slowly that has been cleaned up. But, my number one bit of advice would be don’t let up on this.”
According to Holbrook, the lake is clean “right now,” but all it takes is for it to rain and then the lake will return to a “disaster.”
“It can happen that quick,” Holbrook said. “Keep the pressure on anyone you can because it all takes money, it all takes funding to get these things done. Nobody works free and it takes resources, so keep the resources coming. It can stay clean between flooding events but, it takes some time.”
For all of Holbrook’s work for Pike County, Fishtrap Lake and his helping promoting the area over the years, the court presented him with a plaque to celebrate his upcoming retirement.
“I truly have no words,” Holbrook said. “I just want to thank everyone I’ve had the opportunity to work with and I hope that this level of cooperation continues to help improve the lake.”
According to him, the aspect that makes him most proud, is the individuals he’s had the opportunity to work with in the Corps, which, he said, won’t miss a beat after he retires.
“There isn’t a doubt in my mind that this place will be in great hands,” Holbrook said. “The Corps do a great job developing the younger generation to take over for us elder statesmen and they are always looking for the next man up.”
Holbrook said the Corps is always looking people interested in joining and has even recently requested volunteers at several of its lakes throughout the region. He added that anyone seeking more information cam call, (800) 865-8337. To apply online, search for “Kentucky” at volunteer.gov.
“It funny now that my time here is almost up,” Holbrook said. “When I was younger I was a Cub Scout and your motto was ‘leave it better than you found it,’ That’s what I’ve tried to do since I first joined the Corps and I hope I can say that about this beautiful lake.”
