Pikeville’s Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park got a massive shot in the arm this week when the city agreed to accept millions of dollars to construct a new building at the park.
At a recent meeting of the Pikeville City Commission, held Oct. 14, city commissioners voted unanimously to authorize and approve a memorandum of agreement with the state, the state Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Land to accept funding in the amount of $5.7 million for the construction of a new speculative building at the industrial park. The spec building will be constructed in hopes of attracting an industrial tenant to the park, similar to the process undertaken by the city which resulted in truck manufacturer SilverLiner to locate at the park.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the plans to construct the building originated with EnerBlu, which, after much fanfare, failed to locate in Pikeville and filed bankruptcy this past summer. Elswick said the money accepted by the city was to be used to construct EnerBlu’s facilities and after the project died, the money “became inactive for some time.” Elswick said the city successfully petitioned the state to go ahead with granting the money for use in constructing a 60,000-square-foot building.
“With this money, we will be able to go forward with the design and eventually construction of the building,” Elswick said, adding that construction is expected to begin by spring, if not sooner.
Elswick said if the city is successful in attracting a tenant for the proposed spec building, it will succeed in meeting the same end as what it would have with EnerBlu, even if at a smaller scale than the 800-plus jobs EnerBlu promised. He said the city has not stopped its promotion and marketing of the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park in the wake of the EnerBlu failure. He added, however, that EnerBlu’s failure changed the process for marketing the park.
“EnerBlu was unique,” Elswick said. “It was a large project with a large number of jobs. When that sort of project comes along, you have to pursue it. With what has happened, we’ve basically gone back to our original plan for the park.”
Elswick said the city’s focus will now be to attract several tenants to the park “in the 100-to-300 jobs range.” He said that plan will give the city a more sustainable economy, which would not be as dependent on one single entity employing many hundreds of people.
Elswick also said he is not concerned with recent action undertaken by Kentucky Public Service Commission in regard to the park.
The PSC recently asked Kentucky Power to provide reasons why a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which was issued in order to provide power infrastructure to the industrial park in anticipation of the EnerBlu project, should remain active. The project, which was expected to cost $33.6 million, would have seen the construction and operation of a transmission line and substations for the industrial park. The project was to consist of five miles of new transmission line in Floyd and Pike counties, a substation near the Kentucky Enterprise Park in Pikeville and upgrades to the company’s existing substation in Cedar Creek in Pikeville, as well as the retirement of another substation on Fords Branch in Pike County.
Despite the PSC bringing the Kentucky Power project into question, Elswick said he is confident the project will move forward and will provide valuable infrastructure for future tenants at the park.
“The EnerBlu project is not the only reason the new substation was being built,” Elswick said.
