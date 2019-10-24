The grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the famed country music duo from the 1970s, are coming to perform many of the duo’s classics in Pikeville on Friday.
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty will perform at the Appalachian Center for the Arts, located at 218 Second Street, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $37.50. The performance will be one of the stops on their second national tour, “Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty,” with tour dates set throughout North America and Canada.
The two will perform many classic songs from Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, including “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” “After the Fire is Gone,” “Hello Darlin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” among others.
“We are both huge fans of their music,” Tayla said. “Conway (Twitty) has been gone for 20 years now, and my grandma’s no longer touring. It’s the only real way to respectfully portray them.”
Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty made 11 studio country albums together between 1971 and 1988, and the duo won the Country Music Association award for Vocal Duo of the Year every year from 1972 to 1975, according to PBS.
Tayla described the show as a “high energy, family-friendly show,” and she said that she and Tre have received an “amazing” response from audiences on their tour.
“The music is important, and that brand of country music, especially, is important,” Tayla said. “We hope that we take you back to listening to their music when they were touring together.”
For tickets, visit the Community Trust Box Office or charge by phone, (800) 745-3000. You can also purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster. For more information, call, (606) 424-4004. To learn more about Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, visit the duo’s Facebook page, “Twitty and Lynn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.