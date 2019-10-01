The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce raised more than $6,000 for education during its 12th Annual Links for Learning Golf Scramble held at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The Chamber’s Foundation for Education annually awards $5,000 (or more) in grants to schools in the Chamber’s eight-county region. More than $55,000 has been awarded since the start of the Foundation in 2008. Last year’s grant winners include Sheldon Clark High School, Martin County Area Technology Center, and Eden Elementary in Martin county; Highland Elementary in Johnson County; and Pikeville High School in Pike County.
“The Links for Learning Golf Scramble is always a fun event for the Chamber and our members. Education is a topic that is important to the Chamber and the business community we serve,” said Jordan Gibson, the Chamber’s president and CEO. “Our members really step up to make this event a success and to ensure that the Chamber will be able to continue giving back to local schools, their educators and students.”
Thirteen teams, composed of Chamber members, competed in the scramble. First place in the tournament was awarded to the team from Walters Auto Group, with Peoples Bank and Fast Change Lube & Oil rounding out the top three.
Appalachian Wireless sponsored the awards, gifts, and prizes. Lunch was sponsored by Food City and Shred-All Documents. Various businesses served as hole-sponsors and raffle donors, including Hutch Auto; Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH); Community Trust Bank; Fast Change Lube & Oil, Inc.; Gearheart Communications; Kentucky Power; Peoples Bank; Community Trust and Investment Company; First National Bank; Wallen Puckett & Anderson, PSC; Walters Auto Group; Big Sandy Community & Technical College; Edward Jones Financial Advisor AO Onkst; EMC Insurance Companies; Redd, Brown & Williams Real Estate Services; Unisign Corporation; and U.S. Bank.
For more information about the Chamber, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or call 606.432.5504.
