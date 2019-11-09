A woman was sentenced Friday in the 2018 stabbing of an elderly Pike County man.
In Pike Circuit Court, Tonia Caldwell, 45, of Nicholasville Road, Lexington, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the summer 2018 stabbing of a Pike County man at his Forest Hills residence. Caldwell was arrested in the case in August 2018.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express that Caldwell entered the victim’s residence while accompanied by a juvenile and the two stabbed the victim, injuring him. Slone said Caldwell and the juvenile also beat the victim with a crowbar. The victim, he said, was more than 80 years old.
Caldwell was convicted following a jury trial. The sentenced imposed on Friday by Pike Circuit Judge Steve Combs was in accordance with the jury’s recommended sentence.
“Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Melissa Goodman did an excellent job in getting the conviction and the sentencing recommendation,” Slone said.
