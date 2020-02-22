On Tuesday, the Pike County Fiscal Court received the Pike County Jail proposed budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which Jailer Brian Morris said includes a more than $300,000 subsidy reduction for the court. That reduction, according to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, will help lessen the $1.4 million deficit the court is expecting for next year.
This is maybe the earliest Jones said the court has received a budget from the jail, something which Pike County Treasurer Frankie Stacy said he appreciates, as it helps the court’s budget balance out better.
“We’ve worked closely with the jail leadership,” Jones said. “Brian, you all have done a fantastic job and we appreciate that.”
According to Jones, the court and the jail wanted to begin the budgeting process fairly early as it allows for time in case changes need to be made, the court can then make amendments. Morris said it is a little early, but the jail wanted to submit its budget to the court early so it would be able to work it into the court’s budget.
Morris thanked the court for all its help and was especially appreciative of Stacy, as he said the county’s treasurer always takes the time to answer any questions they may have regarding finances and the numbers. He added that, no one person can operate the jail and it takes a team effort, something at which Morris said the jail thrives.
“It takes the staff,” Morris said. “I think the staff we have over at the jail is outstanding. We work hard and I think you guys are going to be pleased with this year’s budget.”
According to Morris, revenue at the jail is up for this year, as it went from a little more than $4 million to an total of approximately $4.7 million. However, Morris said that with revenue going up, so too did some of the jails expenses.
“Last year’s budget was right at $5.1 million,” Morris said “This year’s budget is roughly $5.5 million, but the supplement money is down $300,000 to transferring money and that’s what you kind of have to look at.”
The Pike County commissioners each thanked the jail for what they do for the county regarding keeping its parks, senior citizen centers and other properties maintained, with Dist. 1 Commissioner Ronnie Robertson adding that Morris and his team “do a damn good job.”
“If we weren’t working together on this, the county would be in really big trouble,” Jones said. “You’ve got a great team over there and we appreciate everything you’re doing.”
Jones said that thanks to the work at the jail, he’s convinced the county taxpayers see “well into six-figures” a year in savings, just in labor costs, due largely to the jail’s work release program.
“If we hadn’t worked with your administration to expand the inmate work program, these properties wouldn’t be taken care of,” Jones said. “We’re having a hard time taking care of what we have. If we had to use county employees to do the work your work release program provides, I don’t know how we could even quantify that.”
The court unanimously approved acknowledging receipt of the jail’s 2020-21 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.