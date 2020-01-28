On Monday, Wayne and Patricia Hamilton, parents of the late Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton, were joined by members of the Pikeville Police Department and members of the Kentucky State Police as Brenda Tiffany presented them with a shield, which she said was created to honor “the heroes” life after Hamilton lost his life in the line of duty.
Tiffany created the shield in the form of a challenge coin, which she said is something “near and dear” to law enforcement and military personnel. She shares a connection with Wayne and Patricia, as her son, KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder, lost his life in the of duty in 2015.
“When you lose a child, the way that the Hamiltons have and how I have as well, you never want them forgotten,” Tiffany said. “And even as important, the police department has lost a brother that’s a part of their family. We all hurt and it was in my heart to come up with something that would tell the family that they’re not alone in this journey and to the police department that we love them and we understand that they are dealing with a high level of pain as well.”
Tiffany added that it’s important that the police department know that they’re supported, which she said was the spirit behind the shield. Creating and giving out shields, according to her, serves as way for her heal also, as she has given out three shields so far.
“Everything I do is for my son and I just let my heart guide me on this,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany said she has had the shield for over a year and has been waiting for the right opportunity to present it to the Hamiltons and the Pikeville City Police Department. However, upon hearing of the announcement of “Scotty Hamilton Day,” Jan. 11, she knew it was the right time.
Patricia Hamilton said Tiffany’s donation of the shield is just an example of the compassion and closeness that has been formed through their shared loss.
“Just as she talked about the police department being brothers, now we’re sisters and we’ll always be connected spiritually,” Patrica said.
Patricia, who said she personally feels as if she speaks to Scotty every day, from time-to-time will go outside and look to the heavens and know that he still has that brotherhood with all the other fallen officers, it’s just up in heaven now.
Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds said the connection officers have with one another is “the tightest bond you’ll ever know.”
He added that when he heard of Tiffany’s gesture he couldn’t help but think how amazing it is for the love to be stretched so far apart that it can bring people together.
“Her son (Ponder) being from the western part of Kentucky, with Scotty in the far Eastern part, but still yet they’re right here together toda,y despite their boys never having the chance to meet,” Edmunds said.
With it being nearly two years since the passing of Hamilton, Edmonds said it’s something from which “you don’t ever heal,” but gestures such as Tiffany’s and the continued support from the community definitely help.
Patricia said she and Wayne plan to display the shield inside the Pikeville Police Department, as they feel it would be “most appropriate.”
